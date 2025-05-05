Get Out Of Town!: Cercle Odyssey, Moby and More

Cercle Odyssey brings its immersive music and video show featuring popular Electronica musicians to the Los Angeles Convention Center from May 7-11. A different headliner appears each day including Moby and Empire of the Sun.

Tickets are spendy, but promoters are quick to highlight the shows as more than a concert or a rave, with natural images projected in 8K across a wide expanse of screens and a specifically engineered sound system to envelope the audience in the performance.

German artist Paul Kalkbrenner with opener Natasha Polke kick off the Wednesday, May 7, show at 9:30 p.m.

Empire of the Sun and opener Roi Turbo have two performances at 5:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 8.

Electronica and ambient techno superstar Moby hits the stage on Friday, May 9, with two performances at 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. DJ Emmit Fenn opens the early show and Eli & Fur the later.

Those attending one of the Friday, May 9, Moby performances will get to watch John Burroughs High School alumnus Maya Paredes perform on electric cello as part of Moby’s live band. Cercle Odyssey hits the L.A. Convention Center May 7-11, 2025. (Image Courtesy Cercle Odyssey)

French duo The Blaze headline the two performances on Saturday, May 10. Qrion opens with a DJ set at 5:00 p.m. and Durante warms up the stage at 9:00 p.m.

South African DJ and producer Black Coffee closes out the five-night run on Sunday, May 11. His openers are Airrica at 5:00 p.m. and Kaz James at 9:30 p.m.

Each show lasts about two hours. There’s a number of important FAQs on the Cercle Odyssey Los Angeles site. The use of phones and cameras during the show is prohibited.

For those concerned about traffic and parking, organizers remind concertgoers of the Metro stop at the L.A. Convention Center for an easy public transportation option.

More information and tickets can be found here: https://feverup.com/en/los-angeles/cercle-odyssey-la.

Cercle Odyssey‘s immersive Los Angeles series sounds like a great way for Burbankers to Get Out of Town!

Editor’s Note: While there’s always a lot going on in Burbank, myBurbank’s “Get Out Of Town!” highlights some of our favorite activities and events outside the town borders.