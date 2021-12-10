Get Out Of Town!: Enchanted Forest of Light at Descanso Gardens

Descanso Gardens’ colorful holiday event, Enchanted Forest of Light, is back for evening excursions and an easy, festive adventure for all ages and abilities just a few minutes drive from Burbank.

The one-mile trail leads visitors on a mostly flat paved trail through illuminated areas of the gardens. We have attended in previous years and look forward to our upcoming experience there, to see what has changed and what has stayed the same.

According to Descanso’s website, “New this year will be an entire town of magical stained glass creations built in the Rose Garden by contemporary sculptor Tom Fruin. Popular returning favorites returning include sparkling, swirling installations from HYBYCOZO on the Main Lawn, Flower Power on the Promenade, and exquisite lighting effects in the Ancient Forest.”

While tickets for this weekend and next are sold out, there are tickets available during the week and after Christmas Day. Enchanted Forest of Light runs through January 9. The event is open most evenings from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., rain or shine. Descanso Gardens is closed on December 24 and 25.

Descanso Gardens is following current LA County Health Guidelines which require that masks must be worn in indoor spaces. Proof of vaccine is not required for attendance. Tickets are non-refundable, have timed entry and must be purchased in advance.

Tickets are $25-28 for members and $32-35 for nonmembers and can be purchased online via the Descanso Gardens website. Descanso Gardens is located at 1418 Descanso Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, just off the 2 Freeway.

In what has become a popular holiday excursion for many in Southern California, the Enchanted Forest of Light continues to be a fun way to “Get Out of Town!,” Burbank.

