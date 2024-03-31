Get Out Of Town!: Fryman Canyon Hike

For those looking for a moderately challenging local hike that will take about an hour or less, give Fryman Canyon and the Betty B. Dearing Trail a whirl.

Access to the trailhead is from the parking lot just off Fryman Road and Laurel Canyon Boulevard in Studio City, just a few miles southwest from Burbank.

The 2.6 mile loop trail winds through Fryman Canyon, abuts neighboring TreePeople/Coldwater Canyon Park and provides about 447 feet of elevation gain. The trail is a combination of asphalt paving and hard-packed dirt and winds along the top of the canyon, putting hikers out in a residential neighborhood for the last half mile or so. Views of the San Fernando Valley from the Betty B. Dearing Trail in Fryman Canyon. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)

Fryman Canyon and the Betty B. Dearing Trail are popular year-round and the parking lot may require some patience to secure a spot. Bathroom facilities and picnic tables are located adjacent to the trailhead in Studio City.

Hikers can actually traverse Fryman Canyon, through Coldwater Canyon and down into Beverly Hills proper on interconnected trails – about a 12 mile round trip that will easily take four to five hours. The area is managed by the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority.

With beautiful views of the Valley and adjacent canyons, Fryman Canyon and the Betty B. Dearing Trail are a nearby and terrific way to get out of town, Burbank!