Get Out Of Town!: Geoffrey’s Malibu

Dining by the ocean is always a treat for Southern California inlanders. About an hour’s drive due west, Geoffrey’s Malibu has the California upscale casual vibe down pat, but its stellar seafood and prime real estate make it a destination for diners from all over the Southland.

Perched on the side of a Malibu bluff, Geoffrey’s overlooks the expansive Pacific Ocean, with Point Dume on the right and Broad Beach on the left. Valet parking is really the way to go, unless you happen to score a coveted street parking spot along PCH.

The drinks and food at Geoffrey’s are all top-notch. Specialty cocktails are a great way to indulge and the seafood is super fresh. Everything is plated with style and panache.

Our recent favorites for a fall weekend lunch included Ahi Tuna Tartar with tobiko caviar and wonton crisps, Sauteed Day Boat Sea Scallops on top of a bed of foie gras risotto with a pomegranate reduction and the Maine Lobster Cobb Salad, a glorious rendition of the California staple.

For cocktails, we highly recommend the tart-sweet Key Lime Pie Martini and the Sparkling Basil Gimlet, along with the Moscow Mule and Geoffrey’s Spicy Bloody Mary.

Service and attention to detail is on point and the restaurant is well-staffed with helpful people. Bathrooms are clean. And the view… did we mention the view?

Diners are able to take a quick stroll on the beach below, accessed by some very steep stairs cut into the hillside and a public path between two of the multi-million dollar homes on the beach.

Daytime, nighttime, midweek, weekend, casual or fancy, Geoffrey’s Malibu aims to provide a fabulous California beach dining and/or drinks experience for all tastes, and they succeed completely.

So, Get Out Of Town, Burbank, and make the drive to Malibu for a quintessential California dining experience. Geoffrey’s is open daily; be sure to check their website for hours, menus and more information.

Editor’s Note: While there’s always a lot going on in Burbank, myBurbank’s “Get Out Of Town!” highlights some of our favorite activities and events outside the town borders.