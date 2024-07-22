Get Out Of Town!: Golden Road Brewing

By
Lisa Paredes
-
0
1
Birria Fries at Golden Road Brewing's Atwater Village Brewpub. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)

Golden Road Brewing’s Atwater Village Brewpub has long been a favorite for connoisseurs of beer and delicious food in the northeast Los Angeles region. For Burbankers, the brewpub is just a few minutes away, tucked in an industrial area between San Fernando Road, the train tracks and the Los Angeles River.

Besides the fantastic menu and a huge list of beers on tap, Golden Road also boasts a large shady outdoor patio and airy rooms inside with lots of seating. Supervised children and dogs are welcome.

Lobster Mac at Golden Road’s Atwater Village spot is excellent. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)

We’ve enjoyed the Birria Fries, the Ahi Poke Nachos, the Lobster Mac, the Bulgogi Beef Bowl, the Wild Shroom Pizza and the Veggie Wrap in recent months, so we can highly recommend just about any of the brewpub’s food.

The wide range of different beers are sure to please any palate. Wine, hard kombuchas, micheladas are also available along with a number of non-alcoholic drinks including sodas and tea.

Ahi Poke Nachos at Golden Road Brewing. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)

The servers are always knowledgeable about the menu, friendly and attentive. Bathrooms are clean.

For an easy and fun way to Get Out of Town, Golden Road Brewing’s Atwater Village Brewpub is a great choice for Burbankers.

Editor’s Note: While there’s always a lot going on in Burbank, myBurbank’s “Get Out Of Town!” highlights some of our favorite activities and events outside the town borders.

Golden Road Brewing’s Atwater Village Brewpub boasts an expansive, shady patio and large interior rooms. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)
Golden Road’s Bulgogi Beef Bowl. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)
Draft beer at Golden Road Atwater Village. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)
