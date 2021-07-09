Get Out Of Town!: Grand Performances At Downtown Los Angeles’ California Plaza

Live music shows are back and the City of Los Angeles has a whole summer’s worth of free outdoor concerts to share. Ethio Cali, a Los Angeles-based Ethiopian Jazz ensemble, performs Friday, July 9, evening with deejays Rani De Leon and Cut Chemist at the newly renovated California Plaza in Downtown L.A.

Led by trumpeter, arranger, and composer Todd Simon, Ethio Cali is inspired by Ethiopian music of the 1960s and 70s. The group’s musicians weave in elements of rhythms and melodies from Africa, Central/Latin America and the Caribbean to to produce their unique, jazz-influenced sound.

Other artists scheduled to perform during the summer concert series include: jazz and art collective Katalyst on July 16, family friendly Dance Baby Dance on July 18 and traditional and modern flamenco dancers La Tigresa and Briseyda Zaráte on July 23.

Deep with Marques Wyatt celebrates the 21st anniversary of the iconic House music club on July 30. The Dilla Fest featuring Talib Kweli takes the stage on August 7. Many more artists will perform through the end of September. View the complete schedule online.

According to Grand Performances, “Bleacher seating is open and is filled on a first come, first-served basis starting one hour before performance unless otherwise noted. Individuals are allowed to reserve up to two (2) seats – they just have to be present the entire time. Do not leave any items or bags unattended as they will be confiscated. Blankets and low backed chairs are welcome as long as they don’t block designated walking, dancing or wheelchair areas. Disabled seating is available on the lower plaza. Reserved seats as well as access to special lounges and artist meet-and- greets are available by becoming a Grand Performances member.”

Most shows last about two hours. Picnic baskets are welcomed and food and drink will be available to purchase on site. The complete capacity of the Plaza’s upper and lower levels is 7000, however only about 350 seats are available in the outdoor amphitheater section.

Located at 350 S. Grand Avenue, California Plaza has hosted many free live concerts for Angelenos in previous years. It’s easily accessible via Metro’s Red and Purple Lines, exiting at Pershing Square Station. Parking is available in the California Plaza Parking structure located at 351 S. Olive Street and accessible through Lower Grand Avenue or Olive Street.

For more information on the upcoming performances, visit www.grandperformances.org.

We’re excited Burbank is starting to have live music again at local spots and the Starlight Bowl. For a little more variety, consider checking out the Grand Performances shows in Downtown L.A.

With such a stellar free summer concert schedule, Grand Performances at the California Plaza is a great way to Get Out Of Town, Burbank!

Editor’s Note: While there’s always a lot going on in Burbank, myBurbank’s “Get Out Of Town!” highlights some of our favorite activities and events outside the town borders.