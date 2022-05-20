Get Out Of Town!: Hayao Miyazaki At Academy Museum

Just over the hill in the heart of Museum Row at the corner of Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has been hosting the retrospective exhibition for legendary Japanese filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki since the museum’s opening on September 30, 2021.

The Miyazaki exhibit collects many originals and reproductions of the master storyteller’s works over the past fifty years, with a strong emphasis on his beloved Studio Ghibli films, including My Neighbor Totoro, Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, Ponyo, Spirited Away and much more. This exhibit alone is worth the price of admission and it closes June 5, 2022.

With immersive installations and lots of Miyazaki’s art expressed in pencil drawings, cels, film clips and more, one can trace his development from the very first ideas and films through his most recent releases.

No photography is allowed inside the Miyazaki exhibit.

The gift shop has a strong selection of special Studio Ghibli merchandise and an official exhibit catalogue, along with some standard Academy Museum items.

In addition to the engrossing Miyazaki exhibit, the Academy Museum offers some excellent permanent displays, including the Stories of Cinema, The Oscars Experience, Backdrop: Invisible Art and Path to Cinema: Highlights from the Richard Balzer Collection which showcases historical visual storytelling devices.

The Pixar Toy Story 3D Zoetrope exhibition also closes June 5. The next rotating exhibition to open will be Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898-1971, which runs from August 21, 2022, to April 9, 2023.

Advanced reservations for tickets are required to attend the Academy Museum. Adults are $25, seniors $19, college students $15, children under 17 and members are free. The Oscars Experience exhibit requires an additional $15 ticket.

For more information on advance tickets, parking, exhibits, screenings and special events, visit the Academy Museum website.

Located in the old May Company building adjacent to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Academy Museum offers multiple screening rooms, eateries and some spectacular views of the city, in addition to a robust curation of cinematic history.

So get out of town, Burbank, and check out the brilliant collections housed at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Editor’s Note: While there’s always a lot going on in Burbank, myBurbank’s “Get Out Of Town!” highlights some of our favorite activities and events outside the town borders.