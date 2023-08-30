Get Out Of Town!: Keith Haring At The Broad, Lunch At Mexicali Taco

The Keith Haring exhibit, “Art Is For Everybody,” at The Broad Museum in downtown Los Angeles is a colorful and stimulating way to beat the heat and experience some art while not requiring a long drive. Coupled with a stop at nearby Mexicali Taco & Co., one has the makings of a great way to Get Out of Town.

“The Broad presents the first-ever museum exhibition in Los Angeles of Keith Haring’s expansive body of work and features over 120 artworks and archival materials. Known for his use of vibrant color, energetic linework and iconic characters like the barking dog and the radiant baby, Haring’s work continues to dissolve barriers between art and life and spread joy, all while being rooted in the creative spirit and mission of his subway drawings and renowned public murals: art is for everybody,” according to The Broad’s website. Items from Keith Haring’s Pop Shop on display at “Art Is For Everybody” at The Broad. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)

The Haring exhibit requires a separate entry fee of $22 for adults, $15 for students 18+ and free for children 17 and under, and includes access to the normally-free main galleries of The Broad. Thursday evenings from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., free tickets for “Art Is For Everybody” are available, but are booked quickly upon release online.

The Broad recommends purchasing advance timed entry tickets via its website.

After our wanderings through the Haring exhibit and the museum store, we opted to drive up the street to one of our favorite downtown L.A. taco spots, Mexicali Taco & Co.

While we often get the restaurant’s tacos, burritos and carne asada fries to go, this time we enjoyed the air conditioned main dining room. Mexicali also offers an outside patio with shaded picnic tables for additional seating.

We enjoyed a plethora of tacos during our meal: fish, shrimp, al pastor, chicken and potato dorados, along with the Vampiro (garlicky) asada quesadilla, chips with cheese and fresh guacamole and some tasty agua frescas. The excellent al pastor and shrimp tacos at Mexicali Taco. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)

We enjoyed the dorados, they were lightly fried and very tasty. Everything was delicious, but the big standout was the al pastor, topped with pineapple, red onion and cilantro. The fish tacos come with a pretty spicy, creamy sauce that adds some nice flavor and heat.

Mexicali makes excellent salsas: avocado (mild), green tomatillo (hot), red (medium) and a smoky chipotle (medium-hot.) They also stock fresh radishes, cucumbers, pickled carrots, onion and cilantro for toppings.

The agua frescas are also not to be missed. Typically Mexicali offers jamaica, horchata, mango and other flavors daily. Fish taco and Vampiro asada quesadilla made fresh at Mexicali Taco & Co. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)

The Broad Museum is located at 221 S. Grand Avenue in Los Angeles. We parked at the nearby Walt Disney Concert Hall for a $10 flat day rate.

Mexicali Taco & Co. is located at 702 N. Figueroa Street in Los Angeles, one block from the 110 North entrance. There is typically street parking available.

We enjoyed our downtown Los Angeles art and tacos excursion and highly recommend viewing the exhibit before it closes October 8, 2023. It’s a great way to Get Out of Town, Burbank.