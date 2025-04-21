Get Out Of Town!: L.A. Times Festival of Books 2025 at USC

The L.A. Times Festival of Books marks 30 years of the literary-focused celebration with a sprawling event at the USC Campus near downtown Los Angeles on April 26 and 27.

Featuring an exhaustive schedule jam-packed with panelists, celebrities, book signings and live music, the L.A. Times Festival of Books is the nation’s largest literary festival. Expect crowds and lines throughout the college campus as book-lovers from around the city converge on the downtown site.

National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman discusses her latest release, a picture book for children, Girls on the Rise. Popular Romantsy author Rebecca Yarros is also slated to appear, in addition to Griffin Dunne, Pico Iyer, John Scalzi, Jenny Slate, V.E. Schwab and more than 600 authors, artists, poets, musicians and exhibitors.

Burbank native and Burroughs High graduate Eyén Paredes will appear with her Wildflower collective on the USC stage on Saturday, April 26, afternoon. Watch their video on YouTube here. The L.A. Times Festival of Books celebrates 30 years with the 2025 event at USC on April 26-27. (Image Courtesy L.A. Times Festival of Books)

The event is free to the public, but some panels do require a paid admission and advance tickets. More information on the schedule is available on the festival webpage along with an FAQ.

Paid parking will be available in nearby USC and Exposition Park lots. Organizers are recommending attendees use the Metro, which has multiple stops around the campus.

The event alternates between the UCLA and USC campuses from year to year. The April event is always a fantastic way for Burbankers to get out of town to enjoy not just books, but interesting discussions, film promos, music, food and more.

Editor’s Note: While there’s always a lot going on in Burbank, myBurbank’s “Get Out Of Town!” highlights some of our favorite activities and events outside the town borders.