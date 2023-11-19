Get Out Of Town!: LA Zoo Lights

Since 2014, the Los Angeles Zoo has held its annual winter holiday event, LA Zoo Lights, throughout the expansive property, located in Griffith Park. New for 2023 are the holiday-themed Winter Wildlands and the Dazzling Desertscape realms.

Located just a few minutes from Burbank, LA Zoo Lights: Animals Aglow is a fun-for-all-ages event. Attendees can explore the zoo at night and enjoy some seasonal decorations and festive treats.

The lighted path takes from 60 to 90 minutes to complete, at a casual pace. Large, lighted animal sculptures are positioned throughout the park for charming displays and fun photo-ops.

Upon entering the park, a q-code is available for attendees to scan with their phone and find the map of lighted displays and points of interest for a self-guided tour. LA Zoo Lights 2023. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)

Illuminated pathways and interactive displays add to the colorful atmosphere.

Stands with hot chocolate, churros, kettle corn, sugared almonds, and strategically placed cocktail bars line the paths throughout the park. The cocktail bars are open Friday through Sunday. A few of the L.A. Zoo’s restaurants are open with a full menu – one nightly and one Friday through Sunday.

The carousel is open at night, along with the zoo’s gift shops.

The event runs nightly from November 17 through January 7, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The zoo is located at 5333 Zoo Drive Los Angeles, CA 90027. LA Zoo Lights 2023. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)

Tickets for entry on weekends are $32 for those 13 and up, $20 for those 2-12. Prices go up a few dollars for December 15 – 23 and 26 – 31 and drop a few dollars for weeknights outside of that range. Members receive up to a 27% discount on entry tickets.

Various other ticket options are available, such as Sensory-Inclusive, Pride and Members Nights, VIP offerings and a Family New Year’s Eve package.

“Every ticket purchase supports the Zoo’s mission to save wildlife and enrich communities,” according to Zoo officials.

Parking is free in the zoo’s large lot. For more information and to purchase tickets ahead of time, visit www.lazoo.org/zoolights.