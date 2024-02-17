Get Out Of Town!: Lake Arrowhead

Just a quick 90 minute or so drive east lies Lake Arrowhead, an idyllic mountain town filled with charm, no matter the time of year visited.

While the area is busy after snowfall in the winter, a summertime escape to Lake Arrowhead can provide needed relief from the heat and hustle of the city.

We made a day trip out of quick visit to Lake Arrowhead. We found many spots that were dog friendly, including Lake Arrowhead Brewing Company. Serving a solid list of beer on draft and offering a nice selection of poke bowls and snacks, we enjoyed lunch with lots of other visitors and their furry friends. Plate lunch with ahi tuna, shoyu sauce, rice, mac salad and passion fruit kale slaw at Lake Arrowhead Brewing Company. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)

Lake Arrowhead Village is filled with many shops and restaurants. Situated next to the lake, a paved and cleared walkway allowed for a lovely stroll along the water, even in winter.

For Adventure passes to neighboring State hiking trails and parking, and insiders’ knowledge of the area, be sure to visit the Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center which is open daily. For more information on Lake Arrowhead, visit their website.

Main roads are quickly plowed in Lake Arrowhead. Smaller roads take more time. Bring chains. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)

Don’t forget your chains when driving up the mountain.

For a fantastic day trip – or longer – just a few hours from Burbank, we recommend lovely Lake Arrowhead as a great way to Get Out of Town!