Get Out Of Town!: “Manet And Modern Beauty” At The Getty Center

A wonderful collection of French painter Édouard Manet’s late works, Manet and Modern Beauty, is on view at The Getty Center through January 12, 2020.

Located off the 405 Freeway near Westwood, The Getty Center boasts of stunning views from downtown to the ocean and a stellar permanent collection of art, along with top-notch visiting exhibitions such as the Manet.

Manet (1832-1883) was a major French Modernist painter who bridged the change from Realism to Impressionism. He burst onto the scene with two controversial paintings in 1863, The Luncheon on the Grass and Olympia.

His fascination with cafe life and Modern culture was particularly reflected in his paintings. In his mid-40s, as he suffered from multiple health issues and leg paralysis, some brought on by late-stage syphilis, Manet continued working, producing portraits, scenes and still lifes that inspired a generation of Impressionist painters.

Manet’s last paintings were of flowers in glass vases, several of which are part of this exhibition. The primary face of the exhibit, Jeanne (Spring), was part of a planned series of four seasonal portraits, of which only two were finished.

The exhibit included some sketches and finished portraits of his wife, along with flowers, fruit, garden scenes and several young demimondes – actresses, singers, bohemians and prostitutes.

Manet continued to work through his failing health until his death, with the subjects he could find, even as his ability to move about became greatly limited.

More information on Manet and Modern Beauty can be found online here.

The Getty Center is located at 1200 Getty Center Drive in Los Angeles, 90049. Admission is free. Parking is $20, $15 after 3:00 p.m. and $10 for evening events. The Getty Center is open most days, except for Mondays and certain holidays. More information on planning a visit can be found online here.

