Get Out Of Town!: Our Voices, Our Getty: Reflecting on Drawings

The Getty Museum’s engaging exhibit, Our Voices, Our Getty: Reflecting on Drawings, features a selection of rarely seen drawings from the Museum’s extensive collection, paired with responses from young adults who participated in the Getty Marrow Undergraduate Internship program.

We found this small collection surprising and endearing. Each drawing was accompanied by the standard artist information as well as a thoughtful comment or creative response from one of the Getty Marrow interns.

While The Getty Museum is always a great way to Get Out of Town!, we were charmed by this fresh presentation of some works we had never seen before.

According to information provided by the Museum, “In the summer of 2022, the Museum’s Drawings Department invited the 23 Getty Marrow Undergraduate Interns working at the Center and the Villa to participate in an exhibition.”

“As part of the project, the cohort was asked to choose drawings from the Museum’s collection and respond to them in writing.”

We enjoyed the other regular exhibitions that are always on view to the public at the Getty. However, as we visited a day after a lot of rain, the large outdoor Central Garden, created by California artist Robert Irwin, was closed to the public.

Views of Los Angeles are always spectacular from The Getty’s many vantage points.

Located near the special exhibit Our Voices, Our Getty, is a small room featuring some recent Getty acquisitions. We discovered an impressive graphite, ink and watercolor drawing by the novelist Victor Hugo.

Our Voices, Our Getty: Reflecting on Drawings is free and runs through April 30.

Tickets for general admission to The Getty Museum are free but advance reservations are required. Parking is $20 per vehicle during the day.

For more information, ticket reservations and to plan your trip to The Getty Museum, visit www.getty.edu.

Editor’s Note: While there’s always a lot going on in Burbank, myBurbank’s “Get Out Of Town!” highlights some of our favorite activities and events outside the town borders.