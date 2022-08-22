Get Out Of Town!: Takashi Murakami + This Is Not America’s Flag At The Broad

Through September 25, 2022, The Broad museum in Downtown Los Angeles presents a special ticketed exhibition, including two distinct displays: Takashi Murakami: Stepping on the Tail of a Rainbow + This Is Not America’s Flag. We toured the galleries this summer and were deeply engaged by both collections.

Murakami’s special exhibition includes all of his works currently in The Broad collection plus some additional loans for the event, totalling 18 works including sculpture, painting, wallpaper and immersive installations.

Born in 1962, Murakami is one of the most recognized artists in the world, utilizing bright colors, flowers and a pop/anime style to communicate a range of themes from the simple to the complex.

Post World War II Japan has been a major touchstone throughout Murakami’s work over the years, along with globalization, pandemic and illness, the Fukushima nuclear disaster, pop culture and spiritual themes.

This Is Not America’s Flag brings together some of the more engaging American-flag themed contemporary art in recent years. Some of the pieces have an intense impact on the observer.

We were particularly struck by “15,580” by Hank Willis Thomas and Wendy Red Star’s “The Indian Congress.”

While general tickets to view The Broad’s contemporary collection on the third floor are free, special tickets must be purchased for Takashi Murakami: Stepping on the Tail of a Rainbow, which includes entry to the adjacent exhibit on the first floor, This Is Not America’s Flag.

Adults are $18, Students $12 and ages 17 and under are free, but require a ticket. Special exhibit tickets include same-day general admission to The Broad’s third floor galleries.

Advance reservations and ticket purchases are strongly recommended and can be obtained via The Broad website at https://www.thebroad.org/.

Tickets do not include access to events that require separate reservations or Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirrored Room—The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away , according to The Broad’s website. To experience Kusama’s Infinity Mirrored Room, one must reserve separate “Infinity Mirrored Room + General Admission” tickets.

The Broad is located at 221 S. Grand Avenue in Los Angeles. For ticketing and parking information visit their website. The Broad is open Tuesdays through Sundays and closed Mondays, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Editor’s Note: While there’s always a lot going on in Burbank, myBurbank’s “Get Out Of Town!” highlights some of our favorite activities and events outside the town borders.