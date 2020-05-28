Get Out Of Town!: Trejo’s Cantina

Right before the pandemic closed all the restaurants in the greater Los Angeles area, we were preparing to sing the praises of Trejo’s Cantina in Hollywood, recommending it as a great spot to Get Out of Town for Burbankers.

Now that many restaurants have re-opened for takeout and delivery service, with Trejo’s Cantina among them, we have to share our recommendation for this delicious spot just over the hill in Hollywood.

The Cantina offers a large variety of tacos, burritos, bowls, quesadillas and sides, along with beer and tequila for takeout or delivery.

Some items that were available for dine in, such as the chicken tortilla soup (amazing) and the churros (spectacular) do not appear on delivery order forms currently.

Trejo’s offers something for every taste and dietary consideration, with plenty of vegan and gluten-free options on the menu.

And for those meat eaters, Trejo’s tacos are all meat with no gristle.

The Baja fish taco is excellent, served with a pineapple and cabbage salsa. We also really liked the spicy shrimp taco, the steak asada taco, the chicken tikka masala taco, the jackfruit taco and the mushroom asada taco.

Margaritas are excellently prepared, as are the homemade agua frescas. Corn and flour tortillas are handmade as well.

Everything’s a little different right now, living through the COVD-19 pandemic. Trejo’s Cantina and taco shops throughout L.A. are working hard to continue to provide excellent food and drink while keeping health and safety precautions in mind.

Diners can order online or over the phone; food can be delivered or picked up. Trejo’s offers curbside pickup as well. Visit their website for hours, locations and takeout/delivery options.

Trejo’s Coffee & Donuts remains closed for the time being, but according to their website, will be opening up again soon.

Danny Trejo’s restaurants – the Cantina, the taco spots and the donut shop – have built a great reputation over the years for serving very fresh food with creative flair and flavors.

We highly recommended Trejo’s Cantina for expanding Burbankers’ palates when they next Get Out of Town!

Editor’s Note: While there’s always a lot going on in Burbank, myBurbank’s “Get Out Of Town!” highlights some of our favorite activities and events outside the town borders.