Get Out Of Town!: Upper Newport Bay Kayak Tours

While Newport Beach may arguably be most famous for Arrested Development and the notorious Bluth family, one of our favorite activities in the tony enclave is getting out on the waters of Upper Newport Bay, with Newport Bay kayak tours hosted by the Newport Bay Conservancy.

Upper Newport Bay consists of more than 1000 acres of coastal wetland and is home to thousands of migratory, endangered and native birds. The Newport Bay Conservancy plays a large role in stewardship of the area.

The Conservancy hosts laid back educational tours of the upper bay via kayak on Saturdays. The guide offers a lot of knowledge about the current ecosystem and habitat, along with some information about the geological formation of the wetlands.

Kayakers are provided life vests and help place back supports in the tandem kayaks, which they then carry to the water’s edge and board when the guide directs. The tour doesn’t involve much paddling but does include a lot of ecological and environmental knowledge.

The water is pretty shallow and very calm. There are some rules and regulations to protect the wildlife and habitat that visitors must respect.

For more information on the kayak tours offered by Newport Bay Conservancy, visit their website. Tickets are $25 each and the tour is available for those ages eight and up. Don’t forget the sunscreen!

Hourly rentals of kayaks and paddleboards from the Newport Aquatic Center are also available daily on a first come, first served basis. For more information on the Newport Bay Aquatic Center, visit their website. There’s plenty of free parking at the aquatic center and outdoor bathrooms are available for public use.

Getting out on the water of Upper Newport Bay, especially in a kayak or on a paddleboard is a calming and beautiful way to get out of town. Whether you do it with a group tour or on an individual basis, Upper Newport Bay kayak and paddleboard adventures are worth the drive from Burbank to Orange County.

After all that fun on the water, check out ‘Ai Pono Cafe, in nearby Costa Mesa, for some delicious grinds. ‘Ai Pono Cafe features freshly made Hawaiian lunch plates and street food – this is the spot for casual good eats, hands down.

