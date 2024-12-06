Get Ready to be Dazzled at the John Burroughs High School Performing Arts Holiday Spectacular

John Burroughs High School is excited to announce its annual Holiday Spectacular, themed “At the Movies,” returns next month. This year’s production, directed by Burroughs alum Nevada Brandt, will feature over 300 talented performers from the school’s VMA (choir), IMA (band), Dance, and Drama programs.

Holiday Spectacular will transport audiences on a cinematic journey through beloved holiday classics, featuring a dazzling array of musical numbers, dance performances and live music. A highlight of the show will be the traditional singing of “Silent Night,” where alumni are invited to join the performers on stage.

This year’s show is sure to captivate your senses and ignite the holiday spirit. All of the shows will take place in the auditorium at John Burroughs High School in Burbank with performances on Friday, December 13 (7:00 pm) and Saturday, December 14 (7:00 pm) with a matinee performance on Sunday, December 15 at 2:00 pm.

Tickets are available for pre-purchase here at www.jbhsvma.com or can be purchased at the door.

About the Choirs at John Burroughs High School

Founded in 1979, the John Burroughs High School Vocal Music Association (JBHS VMA) has cultivated one of the top public school music programs in the country. Since 2006, the program has been under the direction of Brendan Jennings, a Burroughs choir alum himself, and has grown to national prominence under his leadership.

The JBHS VMA is dedicated to providing high-quality performing arts training to our students. Students focus on vocal technique, dance fundamentals, music theory and performance skills through directed technique classes as well as the mastery of performance material. We believe that by achieving excellence in the performing arts, students can and will strive for excellence in all areas. We are committed to making the productions at John Burroughs High School exciting, professional and most of all, entertaining.

Students learn to expect a lot from themselves, to set goals and work hard to achieve them. Focused studies in vocal training, music theory, dance, and performance are designed to make students marketable and successful in many areas of the arts and in life.

The Burroughs High School choir program features four curricular choirs, three extra-curricular ensembles and a Tech Theater program that is one of the most advanced in the country.

Annually, the JBHS VMA presents four big shows:

Burroughs On Broadway – musical theater fundraising cabaret

– musical theater fundraising cabaret Holiday Spectacular – a celebration of the season

– a celebration of the season Pop Show – Burbank’s premier entertainment extravaganza

– Burbank’s premier entertainment extravaganza Spring Concert – year-ending finale

Our strong partnerships with the Burbank community and consistently expert teaching staff have created a legacy of excellence, year upon year since inception over forty years ago.

The JBHS show choir has represented the genre across numerous media outlets (The Oprah Winfrey Show, Dancing with the Stars, The Voice, CBS Evening News and several documentary-style programs.) Our innovative style has been influencing and inspiring choirs across the U.S. and around the world for the past decade.