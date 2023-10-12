Get Your Ticket to Terror at Universal Studio’s Halloween Horror Nights

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood is back with runs on select nights through October 31, 2023. This year’s Halloween Horror Night line up includes 8 mazes: “The Last of Us,” “Stranger Things 4,” “The Exorcist: Believer,” “Universal Monsters: Unmasked,” “Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count,” “Evil Dead Rise,” Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America, and “Holidayz in Hell.”

Plus the terror tram is back bringing guests to the Universal backlot, a new live-show has been added, and don’t forget the scare zones around the park.

Stranger Things 4. Photo Courtesy of Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights.

About Halloween Horror Nights:

“The Last of Us” lets guests step into the world of Naughty Dog and PlayStation’s award-winning post-pandemic video game, as they venture alongside characters Joel and Ellie through an overgrown Pittsburgh and survive against Clickers, Hunters and more.

lets guests step into the world of Naughty Dog and PlayStation’s award-winning post-pandemic video game, as they venture alongside characters Joel and Ellie through an overgrown Pittsburgh and survive against Clickers, Hunters and more. “Stranger Things 4” brings season 4 of Netflix’s original series to life, transporting guests to Hawkins, Indiana, where they will encounter the newest villain, Vecna, hell-bent on obliterating the volatile barrier between the Upside Down and the real world in an attempt to reign supreme.

brings season 4 of Netflix’s original series to life, transporting guests to Hawkins, Indiana, where they will encounter the newest villain, Vecna, hell-bent on obliterating the volatile barrier between the Upside Down and the real world in an attempt to reign supreme. Face an evil reawakened in “The Exorcist: Believer,” inspired by Universal Pictures’ terrifying new horror film from Blumhouse and Morgan Creek Entertainment.

inspired by Universal Pictures’ terrifying new horror film from Blumhouse and Morgan Creek Entertainment. “Universal Monsters: Unmasked” expands on the Universal Monsters legacy with horror icons The Invisible Man, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, The Phantom of the Opera and The Hunchback of Notre Dame coming together for the first time in a chilling new story. The haunted house features an original score from GRAMMY® Award-winning musician, SLASH.

expands on the Universal Monsters legacy with horror icons The Invisible Man, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, The Phantom of the Opera and The Hunchback of Notre Dame coming together for the first time in a chilling new story. The haunted house features an original score from GRAMMY® Award-winning musician, SLASH. “Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count,” inspired by the hit USA & SYFY series and cult classic films, features the infamous slasher doll and his best kills throughout the series and films.

inspired by the hit USA & SYFY series and cult classic films, features the infamous slasher doll and his best kills throughout the series and films. “Evil Dead Rise” brings guests to a new twisted tale in the Evil Dead franchise, based on New Line Cinema’s 2023 box office hit.

brings guests to a new twisted tale in the Evil Dead franchise, based on New Line Cinema’s 2023 box office hit. “Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America” includes Latin American folklore’s most terrifying ghosts and creatures.

includes Latin American folklore’s most terrifying ghosts and creatures. “Holidayz in Hell” takes visitors on a petrifying trip through a series of psychotic seasonal celebrations.

takes visitors on a petrifying trip through a series of psychotic seasonal celebrations. “Terror Tram…The Exterminatorz” puts guests on the world-renowned Universal backlot and in the middle of an insect uprising led by the devious Larry Larva whose goal is to exterminate humans from planet Earth. Horror fans will also walk along the Jupiter’s Claim set from Nope where they will encounter The Tethered from Us in an epic crossover from two of director Jordan Peele’s epic blockbusters.

puts guests on the world-renowned Universal backlot and in the middle of an insect uprising led by the devious Larry Larva whose goal is to exterminate humans from planet Earth. Horror fans will also walk along the Jupiter’s Claim set from Nope where they will encounter The Tethered from Us in an epic crossover from two of director Jordan Peele’s epic blockbusters. “Blumhouse: Behind the Screams” is an original concept that showcases a selection of Blumhouse horror films, including the highly anticipated films Five Nights at Freddy’s and The Exorcist: Believer, as well as fan-loving hits like M3GAN and The Black Phone. This unique experience breaks the fourth wall and invites guests to explore these films with an up-close look at authentic film props, costume displays and terrifying character encounters.

is an original concept that showcases a selection of Blumhouse horror films, including the highly anticipated films Five Nights at Freddy’s and The Exorcist: Believer, as well as fan-loving hits like M3GAN and The Black Phone. This unique experience breaks the fourth wall and invites guests to explore these films with an up-close look at authentic film props, costume displays and terrifying character encounters. For the first time, “The Purge: Dangerous Waters” takes the blockbuster film franchise into an entirely new environment…open waters, in an all-new live show. Located within the WaterWorld venue and featuring adrenaline-filled action sequences, stunts, spectacular lighting and laser effects, high fall fire burns and massive explosions, “The Purge: Dangerous Waters” celebrates an evening of anarchy without thought of punishment or fear of retribution.

Blumhouse: Behind the Screams. Photo Courtesy of Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights.

All-new scare zones taunt and torment guests as they navigate from one terrifying haunted house to the next. These include:

“El Terror de las Momias” is a Latin-themed scare zone and an extension of the “Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America” haunted house that takes guests on a desperate attempt to escape an ancient army of unearthed mummies.

is a Latin-themed scare zone and an extension of the “Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America” haunted house that takes guests on a desperate attempt to escape an ancient army of unearthed mummies. Located on New York Street, the “Toyz” scare zone dares guests to play in the toy box of terror where a wicked toymaker uses dark magic to bring his evil toys to life.

scare zone dares guests to play in the toy box of terror where a wicked toymaker uses dark magic to bring his evil toys to life. A welcome wagon of “Ghostz” featuring a horde of blood-soaked, chainsaw-wielding ghosts gather at the entrance to Halloween Horror Nights to rattle nerves.

Select theme park attractions also remain open during the run of event, including “Jurassic World—The Ride,” “Transformers™: The Ride-3D,” “Revenge of the Mummy—The Ride” and “The Simpsons Ride™.”

“The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™” is also open during Halloween Horror Nights, inviting guests to experience some of their favorite attractions, including “Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey™” and “Flight of the Hippogriff™.” As part of the event, guests will encounter Death Eaters™, a group of Voldemort’s most devoted followers, roam Hogsmeade™ village in search of others willing to show loyalty to the Dark Lord’s cause.

Death Eaters Encounter. Photo Courtesy of Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights.

Indulge in tempting horror-inspired cuisine inspired by the event with specialty items based on “Stranger Things 4,” “Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count,” “The Last of Us” and Dia de los Muertos. Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights through October 31, 2023.

Fans of “Stranger Things” can frequent several venues inspired by the hit series, including the Surfer Boy Pizza shop to enjoy such pizzas as the Try Before You Deny, plus Pineapple Buffalo Wings and a decadent Hellfire Pop dessert. Scoops Ahoy ice cream parlor serves refreshingly sweet treats, including Eleven’s Waffle Sundae and the Upside Down World Milkshake.

The “Stranger Things 4” theming continues at the new ‘80’s themed Stellar Bar, located adjacent to “Jurassic World—The Ride,” where guests are invited to step back in time and imbibe on totally awesome cocktails such as Surfer Boy, The Upside Down and Mind Flayer, and nosh on delicious bites, including Demogorgon Pizza, Hellfire Club Pretzel and Pizza Fries, to the tune of classic ‘80’s hits.

Stellar’s Bar. Photo Courtesy of Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights.

“Chucky” takes a stab at killer treats with such eclectic “Killer BBQ” menus items as Chucky’s A Clucking Nightmare sandwich, Friends to the Burnt End sandwich, Chucky’s Mac-Assacre and Cheese, Always Comeback Corndog, Like to be Hugged Salad, Child’s Play Funnel Cake and a Knife Cooke emblazoned with Wanna Play?, along with a cotton candy lemonade called The Good Guy and the Wanna Play? cocktail.

“The Last of Us” fans can click their way through such treats as the Cordyceps Corndog, served up at Mummy Eats, adjacent to “Revenge of The Mummy—The Ride.”

The celebration of Los Angeles’ diverse culture also comes to life during Halloween Horror Nights with a festive Dia de los Muertos food and beverage display staged within Universal Plaza. Guests can toast the living and celebrate the dead with multiple bar options, including the signature Dia de Los Muertos Bar, the Little Cocina bar and the Margarita bar, offering such Latin folklore inspired craft cocktails as Tlahuelpuchi Margarita, El Silbón Mule, La Lechuza and La Muerte served in colorful souvenir cups. Premium margaritas include Spicy Strawberry Vodka Margarita and Smokey Cauldron Margarita.

Themed Dia de los Muertos menu items include Carne Asada Nachos, Beef Birria Tacos with Red Sauce, Horchata Churro Bites, Pineapple Spears with Chamoy, Corn in a Cup and a sweet Chocolate Skull Cake.

Killer BBQ. Photo Courtesy of Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights.

The new themed Peacock Halloween Horror Bar takes over Laemmle Courtyard near the entrance to the theme park, serving up such tempting cocktails as Purge Punch, Peacocktail and Charles Lee Ray, in honor of “Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count.”

The Halloween Horror Nights event menu includes vegetarian items. Guests must be 21 years or older and have a valid photo ID to purchase or drink alcoholic beverages.

Over at Universal CityWalk Hollywood, The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchenjoins in on the terrifying festivities with a specially themed Halloween Horror Nights Patio Bar. A seasonal Foundry milkshake, the Grave Awakening Milkshake, served in a Halloween Horror Nights souvenir jar is available both at the Foundry milkshake bar and in the dining room. Voodoo Doughnut features seasonal favorites such as Frankenstein, Mummy, Jack-O-Lantern, the Halloween Sprinkle Cake and annual signature HHN 2023 doughnut. Antojitos Cocina Mexicana serves up ghoulish drinks, including Pumpkin Horror-Chata, Midnight Margarita and Spicy Tamarind Bloody Mary. NBC Sports Grill & Brew raises the scare-factor with Rum Reaper Shot and The Haunted Huddle. Jimmy Buffett’s® Margaritaville® savors the scary with a curated Late Nite Bites menu, Burrito Bowl, Tropical Inferno Burger, Melon Monster-ita and Tropical Boo-ze. VIVO Italian Kitchen dishes up Frutti de Mare Pasta and Brain Bender Shot.

Universal Studios Hollywood offers a variety of Halloween Horror Night ticket options, including General Admission, Universal Express, After 2 P.M. Day/Night, the premium R.I.P. Tour, the new Early Access Ticket, which provides access to select haunted houses prior to the scheduled event opening (starting at 5:30 p.m., subject to change), and the popular Frequent Fear Pass and Ultimate Fear Pass. For more information about each ticket type and Terms and Conditions, visit www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com.