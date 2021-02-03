Girl Scout Troop Creates a Library Dedicated to Diverse Voices

Burbank Girl Scout Troop 946 created and installed a Little Free Library (LFL) focused on diverse voices at Ovrom Park in early January for their Bronze Award. LFL is a nonprofit that helps communities build small libraries for the public on a take a book, leave a book basis to encourage reading in neighborhoods. They are becoming increasingly popular and many residents install them on their front lawns, public parks, and even along the Chandler Bike Path.
To complete their Bronze award, the seven girls needed to put in over 20 hours of service work on the project. Once they earned the money for the library through their cookie sales they researched how to built it, constructed and painted it themselves and then purchased the books to place inside. The girls also made artwork for bookmarks to help promote the new LFL as well as a Facebook page and website.
The library is dedicated to diverse voices and stories and the troop opened their LFL with books like Hair Love by Matthew Cherry, Shooting Kabul by N.H. Senzai, Wonder by R.J. Palacio, and The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas. “I think it’s important to have a LFL that promotes diverse voices because it’s incumbent on all of us to acknowledge systemic racism and to amplify voices that need to be heard,” said troop leader Heidi Miller. “Increasing access to these voices is a small but important step in this process.”
The troop chose Ovrom park for their LFL because they noticed there weren’t any in that neighborhood. You can visit the library at anytime to take a book or leave a book that continues the troop’s mission on accepting diversity. Ovrom park is located at 601 S San Fernando Blvd and you can follow their Facebook page to get updates on new books. https://m.facebook.com/Girl-Scout-Troop-946-Little-Free-Diversity-Library-100322505378061/?tsid=0.19394902092872757&source=result
I have lived in Burbank since 1991 and I am a supporter of the Girl Scouts, every year. I buy cases of cookies to give to clients. I will continue to support these wonderful young women in their cause. I appreciate that we are teaching young people business ethics.
I regret that Heidi Miller has taken the position “it’s incumbent on all of us to acknowledge systemic racism”.
I was homeless at 16, a run away due to child abuse.
I am first generation American and 50% East Indian. My father is a very dark man.
I am considered “Asian” and “Black” by so many standards. Yes East Indians are called “black” people and thus so is my father.
I am apparently “Caucasian” to so many people yet that does not describe me.
I lived in South Central from 1985 to 1987 and in West Adams from 1987 to 1991.
And I am proudly American. I never call myself “Asian-American” or “East Indian-American”. I am American, born and raised here. I am a veteran and a patriot. I love this country and I love Burbank.
We do not have systemic racism here. This is not somewhere else…this is here. A meme or fake news will not change the reality of here…
To all the wonderful parents and incredible young women supporting the Girl Scouts, please to not be afraid to disagree with the seemingly invincible fallacy that “racism” is systemic when it is not.
Please watch the many beautiful videos put out by Candace Owens, Larry Elder, Denzel Washington, Morgan Freeman, Lil Wayne and dozens of others who disagree with this fallacy.
It is okay to speak up and disagree with this.
Our school district has published this and I have engaged with Dr. Matt Hill to advise him that it is a fallacy.
I will continue to support the Girl Scouts. Thank you for sharing this information.