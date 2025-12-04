Girls Basketball Preview: Burroughs, Burbank, Providence Seeking Success

Bears, Bulldogs and Pioneers are hoping for solid seasons after two of the three missed out on the CIF playoffs.

By Rick Assad

All three local girls’ basketball teams are going to be gunning for a league title and all three are deep and loaded with talent.

Burroughs High could be the class of the Pacific League and longtime head coach Vicky Oganyan is keeping a close eye on her team and the other teams in the league.

“My expectations for this season are to be able to prepare and compete for a league title, make the playoffs, and compete well in the playoffs,” she said. “We want our team to be hard workers on the court with an emphasis on playing great defense and executing offensively.”

The Bears lost a few key players from a season ago and they are guard Mariam Fahs and forward Ella Anderson as the Bears went 22-11 and 7-0 in league for first place.

Burroughs advanced to the CIF Southern Section Division II semifinals and lost 57-45 to host Rolling Hills Prep after beating visiting Millikan 40-12 in the first round, host Village Christian 40-34 in the second round and visiting Pioneer 58-48 in the quarterfinals.

“Some of the players returning that will help lead the way are [junior center] Valentina Morales, [senior guard] Elizabeth [Izzy] Amoroso, [sophomore guard] Jessica Mena, [junior guard] Grace Barton and [sophomore guard Isabella Amayakyan and they are starters,” Oganyan said.

The other senior on the team is guard Violet Walker.

The other juniors are guard Alyssa Pracha, guard Krystal Villalta and guard Gabriella Buendia.

The other sophomores on the team are center Polina Gorgeiz, forward Natalie Sepulveda and forward Rielle Waddell.

Two freshmen are guard Naomi Crowe and forward Angel Salazar.

Burbank is much improved since last season when it went 15-11 overall and 3-4 and fifth in league.

Head coach Alexa Mirzaian has seen her team grow by leaps and bounds and this could be her best team.

“My expectations for the league and overall season are centered around consistency, growth, and competitiveness every time we step on the floor,” she said. “I want our group to embrace challenges, compete with discipline, and continue building a culture that reflects who we want to be.”

Mirzaian added: “If we stay committed to our standards, I’m confident we’ll put ourselves in position to succeed in the league and play throughout the season,” she stated.

Gone to graduation are center Lauren Navarro, power forward/center Taliyah Herdsman and point guard Leandra Nazarian for the Bulldogs.

Burbank’s team includes two seniors and they are shooting guard Charlotte Hartwell and guard Yvette Soukiazian.

Five juniors are on the team, and they are guard Andrea Aparicio, guard/forward Anabelle Setaghian and forward Jolene Vartanian.

There are three sophomores and they are guard Ani Kachatryan, forward Manina Tuputupu and guard Desirae Henson.

Providence is coming off a 4-14 season and 2-7 in the Prep League for sixth place but are now in the Liberty League which should make it slightly easier to qualify for the playoffs.

Danielle Roumbos is the head coach of the Pioneers and has at her disposal a baker’s dozen on the team.

There are four seniors and they include Noemi Mahkoul, Taline Kadi, Zoe Tsao and Zara Ovanessian.

Two juniors are on the squad and they are Samantha Valimento and Rowan Deslate.

Three sophomores are on the team and they are Sofia Carrillo, Roxie Kreamer and Samantha Oldenquist.

Four freshmen are on the team and they are Grace Gesek-Teamer, Katie Tindle, Rebecca Connery and Julia Vargas.