Girls’ Golf Preview: Burbank Looks to Stay Near Top of Pacific League

The golf bags have been broken out, meaning it’s time for a group of area girls’ golf teams to hit the links.

Burbank, Burroughs and Providence have set reasonable expectations for the upcoming season, including to reduce their individual and team scores against the formidable opponents in their respective leagues.

Here’s a closer look at the teams:

BURBANK

After winning the Pacific League for the first and only time in school history in 2020, the Bulldogs took second in the Pacific League last season behind powerful Arcadia.

Burbank will return several key players who played a part of the teams’ success in 2020, giving Burbank coach Branko Sevic hope that the Bulldogs can at least contend for another league championship.

“We’ll be a senior heavy team, so that will help a lot,” Sevic said. “I think we will have a decent team and we can compete with many of the teams in our league.

“You know going in that Arcadia will be loaded once again and we’ll look to battle with teams like Crescenta Valley and Burroughs to qualify for the playoffs. We’ll have four seniors – two of whom helped us win league – and two sophomores to fill out the lineup.”

The Bulldogs will be paced by seniors Lisette Orellana and Alyssa Tran, both whom were on the 2020 squad. They will be joined by seniors Lexi Sullivan and Makayla Kienlen and sophomores Annabelle Tran and Julia Terzian.

The Bulldogs will host a league match Sept. 28 at Hansen Dam Golf Course in Pacoima.

BURROUGHS

The Bears begin their second season under the tutelage of coach Ashley Means, a former standout at Burroughs. Burroughs finished fourth in league last season, behind Arcadia, Burbank and Crescenta Valley.

Means, who graduated from Burroughs in 2017, said the Bears are seeking to find one or two players to help fill out the lineup.

“We will have a lit bit of a smaller team,” Means said. “We are excited what we can do and we’ll look to show that at the league matches. We have a lot of up-and-coming players and we’ll try to get some to the CIF Individual Tournament.”

The Bears are led by senior Annika Lingad, juniors Sophia Wang and Justine Hamac and sophomore Kayla Kassin.

Burroughs will host a league match Sept. 7 at DeBell Golf Course.

PROVIDENCE

The Pioneers will embark on the program’s second season under first-year coach Fabritzio Flores. Providence is a member of the Prep League.

Flores said he’s seen gradual improvement from his players during practices leading up to the season, giving him hope the Pioneers can compete with several of the league’s teams.

“It’s been a gradual process and that’s a good thing,” Flores said. “We keep practicing and getting better.

“We want to continue to build a solid program and sustain that in the years ahead.”

Providence’s top players figure to be junior Julianna Encinas and sophomore Kayla Flores, both whom were key contributors last season. Filling out the lineup could be senior Yasmin Harrison and sophomores Sofia Estrada and Samantha Schwimmer.