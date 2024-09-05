Girls Golf Ready for New Season

The Burbank and Burroughs girls’ golf teams are off and running for the 2024 season.

Below is a look at how the teams look this season.

Burbank



The Bulldogs are young, but talented. Senior Annabelle Tran is a four-year varsity player and will lead the group.



She will be backed up by sophomores Ellie and Mina Cardenas. Both played on the varsity as freshmen.



Sophomore Momoka Kato moves up from the junior varsity and has shown some promise. Freshman Chloe White is a young talent the Bulldogs will be looking for to round out the scorers.



“Our team goal is to keep improving with every match and build on our strengths as we go along,” coach Branko Sevic said. “We did work hard this summer and hope this will also help us improving our team results.”

Burroughs



The Bears are also young and will be led by senior Madison Odo.

Juniors Jayden Daroya and Haily Hoang will provide depth.

Sophomores Payton Wilbur and Leah Hess give Burroughs two more solid players. Freshman Megan Cedro is the newcomer who could contribute right away.