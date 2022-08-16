Girls on the Run Los Angeles to Host Free Event This Sunday

Join Girls on the Run Los Angeles (GOTRLA) this Sunday, August 21st from 9:00-11:00am at Johnny Carson Park for a free family-friendly event open to the entire community. The event is in partnership with the City of Burbank’s Parks and Recreation department and offers an optional morning run as well as engaging activities for kids.

GOTRLA is a non-profit organization that offers 10-week programs for girls in grades 3rd to 8th in order to provide social and emotional learning while also teaching the power of running. “While the program helps our teams train for a non-competitive 5K, the equally important objective is healthy personal development,” said program manager, Brittany Hill. “Together with a volunteer mentor, small groups of girls discuss self-image, peer relationships, being part of a team and the importance of community involvement, as well as other topics relevant to overall healthy development.”

Photo courtesy of GOTRLA

No running experience is needed to join the program, and the event on August 21st is the perfect way to connect and get more information from the GOTRLA staff. The organization has also partnered with Fleet Feet Burbank, a local shoe store in Magnolia Park committed to enhancing a community of running. Fleet Feet has been a local partner and long time supporter of GOTRLA. “They are equally dedicated to building positive, healthy futures,” added Hill.

The event will take place at Johnny Carson Park from 9:00-11:00AM, which will be GOTRLA’s first time using this location. HOKA, a company dedicated to running shoes and performance wear, will also be there with Fleet Feet to provide shoe demos and raffles.

You can RSVP to the free event here!