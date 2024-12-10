Girls Soccer Preview: Teams Ready to Put Hard Work Into Play

Local squads hope to find a way to get into the CIF playoffs.

The 2024-2025 girls’ soccer season figures to have a mixed bag as some teams have veteran leadership and others are young. Below is how the teams look.

Burroughs



Longtime assistant Robert Sanchez takes over the varsity coaching duties from Brady Riggs, who stepped down.



The Bears went 9-7-1 a year ago and 9-5 in the Pacific League, losing a wild-card match in the CIF Southern Section Division 5 playoffs.



“Our freshman classes is one of the strongest I’ve seen since I’ve been here. The girls have good chemistry. The varsity is playing a very energetic game, so I’m looking forward to an exciting season,” Sanchez said.



One of the Bears’ top returning players, senior Quiana Laughlin, has decided to focus on her other sport, track and field. She scored a combined 26 goals and had 14 assists over the past two seasons.



Junior Samantha Sizemore is a veteran having already played two seasons on varsity. She has been in the midfield in the past and she will playing up top this season.



Burroughs will have to wait until the end of December for goalie Sydney Evans-Armendariz, who transferred from Burbank and is sitting out the first half of the season under CIF guidelines.



Defensively, Burroughs will feature senior Kayla Quintero and sophomores Isabella Estrada and Geneva Kiefer in the wing back positions.

Juniors Catarina Sandoval and Nevaeh Diaz figure to hold down the middle of the defense.



In the midfield, Burroughs will feature seniors Gema Chavez and Ruby McGrath. Senior Ella Sage is a defensive holding midfielder, who can also help out as a center defender. Senior Vivian Wright, junior Hailey De Leon and sophomores Isabel Batres and Jasmin Varela will also be in the mix in the midfield.

In the attack, senior Danika Rodriguez and freshman Maya Pelaez will join Sizemore.

Burbank



The Bulldogs look to improve off last season’s 7-7-2 record. Burbank was 6-7-1 in league.



“I have a group of girls that work really hard and are trying really hard. That’s all I can ask for. Their hard work is showing on the field, so it is nice to have a group of girls that are fighting for it,” Burbank coach Dennis Leon said.



Sophomores Sophia Leon and Jocelyn Morinaga and senior Nicole Shamiryan are the team captains and will help solidify the midfield.



Defensively the Bulldogs have seniors Clarissa Castillo and Natalia Gonzalez as well as juniors Julia Smith, Delilah Williams, Rachel Dias and Valerie Barragan.



Seniors Daniella Agopian and Natalia Cortez will compete for the gloves as Burbank’s starting goalkeeper.



Senior Hayden Bereta and juniors Allison Rubio and Emily Taghon will also compete for playing time in the midfield.



Burbank will look to senior Gracie Gisel, sophomores Ellie Poris and Karine Gadyan as players who can operate as midfielders or strikers.



In the attack are seniors Dariana Baechli and Mylee Ruiz as well as sophomore Olivia Bauer.

Providence



The Pioneers are young, but return 15 of the 16 players on the roster with 10 being sophomores.



“We are looking to seniors Natalia Sanchez and Shelby Velandia to anchor a young defense,” coach Gregory Cohen said.



Junior Llewellyn Doherty is the returning starting goalkeeper.



Assisting on defense are seniors Maya Marroquin and sophomores Emma Valera, Gio Garcia-Ribeiro, Marley Vazquez and Valeria Franco.



In the midfield, Pioneers hope to create some chemistry amongst the group of senior Valerie Valencia and sophomores Mikaylah Malong and Paige Fairweather.



In the attack Providence has sophomores Jett Belson, Natalie Khatchadourian, Anna Vardanyan and Olivia Sacchetto as well as freshman Lola La Cava.