Girls Volleyball Preview: Burroughs, Burbank and Providence Look To Improve

The Bears, Bulldogs and Pioneers hope to make noise in league play and in the postseason.

By Rick Assad

One girls’ volleyball program did fairly well but the other two didn’t follow suit and all three are hoping to make a dent in its respective leagues this season.

Burroughs High topped the charts, but Burbank and Providence lagged a bit behind, however, they are poised to rebound.

Edwin Real, the longtime Bears’ coach, is always looking to capture the Pacific League crown, and this season is no different.

“We are looking forward to a really good season,” he said after his team went 14-16 overall and 8-6 for fourth place in league but were swept by West Ranch in the CIF Southern Section Division IV opening round. “We have many key returners and expect to contend for the league title.”

The Bears are going to be a bear this season as seven seniors should all contribute to the cause.

They include opposite hitter Lily McTeer, opposite hitter Naomie Zavala, opposite hitter/defensive specialist Narrissa Wareebor, middle blocker Kiana Hildbrandt, defensive specialist Natalie Panozo, setter Bella Barerra and middle blocker Caitlyn Hammeke.

Four juniors are among the sixteen on the team and they are middle blocker Khloe Pavia, setter Savana Lay, outside hitter Sienna Lay and defensive specialist Andrea Slobig.

There are three sophomores, and they are opposite hitter Nasiyah Chapman, outside hitter Zoe Davis and defensive specialist Emma De Cunzo Steinglass.

Two first-year players are on the team, and they are outside hitter Amelia Walsh and middle blocker Alex Hammeke.

Don’t sleep on the Bulldogs who finished 4-24 and 3-11 in the same league for seventh place because they are ready to throw their hat into the ring.

There are sixteen players on the Bulldogs’ roster, and all are ready and willing to lend a hand to make this a memorable season.

“I believe that this team has so much potential. They have worked really hard this summer and if we continue to do so, I think we could go really far, not just in the Pacific League,” said second-year coach Morgan Bolger, who is a former Burbank volleyball player.

Bolger went on: “They work really well as a team and are committed to being the best they can,” she added. “I’m really excited for each one of them to grow this season, and to reach their full potential.”

They include Mayorie Scutte, Eva Snyder, Maddy Edwards, Anna Oganian, Carly Chapman, Nareh Pogosyan, Allie Foenander and Mineli Baghdasarianss.

The other players are Lara Khozahi, Madi Yosh, Chloe Gallagher, Rose Gasparian, Grace O’Connor, Bee Barona, Lorin Azizian and Arpa Khechadoorian.

It’s looking sunny for the Pioneers who boast six seniors who will play for first-year coach Samvel Tozlian.

Last season, Providence went 13-18 overall and 1-11 in the Prep League for seventh place.

They include outside hitter Shannon Ferrell, middle blocker Luciana Mongeli, defensive specialist Mia Allinson, who plays on the softball team, outside hitter/opposite hitter/middle blocker Kylie De Vries, defensive specialist Sofia Martinez and outside hitter/opposite hitter Ava De La Cruz.

“Shannon is in her fourth season on varsity and her third season as captain,” Tozlian noted. “She is a player to watch this season, and other key players include De Vries and Mongeli.”

This will be Providence’s last season in the Prep League and will return to the Liberty League.

“Last year we had a strong out of league record but we lost two starters at the start of our league games,” Tozlian said. “This year more than anything we want to stay healthy so we can compete in what is shaping up to be a very good league.”

Tozlian continued: “Pasadena Poly and Mayfield are always difficult and Flintridge [Prep] (who we lost to in our tournament final on Saturday) has improved as well,” he said. “We are ready to put in the work and do everything it takes to finish in the top half of the league but we know it’s not going to be easy.”

Two juniors are on the squad and include setter Isabella Aves and defensive specialist Catherine Mejia.

The Pioneers count four sophomores on the team, and they include opposite hitter Kailey Ho, defensive specialist/opposite hitter McKenzie Niemeyer, middle hitter/opposite hitter Cat Gambaro and outside hitter Emily Steward. There is one freshman, setter Daniella Aves.