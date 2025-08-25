Girls Volleyball Preview: Burroughs, Burbank, Providence All Look For Upside

The three girls' volleyball squads hope to have successful campaigns with two facing stiff challenges.

By Rick Assad

One of the three local girls’ varsity volleyball teams should be competitive and two are having it somewhat tough.

Burroughs High puts a solid product on the floor year in and year out while Burbank has been decent and Providence is currently rebuilding.

The Bears are coming off an 18-13 season, 6-4 for third place in the Pacific League and went to CIF Southern Section Division IV playoffs and beat Northwood in five sets in the opening round and falling to Millikan in four games in the next round.

Edwin Real has been the Bears’ coach for some time and has seven seniors at his disposal.

“Our overall expectation is to play as a team, make a good playoff run and finish at the top of the Pacific League,” he said of the club.

There is much for Real to be excited about this season.

“Our strengths are serving, passing, hitting and setting and are good and consistent,” he noted. “Our offense has been working well together.”

The seniors include outside hitter Sienna Lay, middle blocker Khloe Pavia, opposite hitter Leila Lazaar, setter Talia Grandinetti, setter Savana Lay, opposite hitter Izzy Hanson and defensive specialist Andrea Slobig.

Lazaar and Hanson are both making the jump from the junior varsity.

There are four juniors on the team, and they are outside hitter Zoe Davis, outside hitter Trinity Taylan, defensive specialist Joanna Brain and defensive specialist Emma De Cunzo Steinglass.

The rest of the team includes three sophomores and they are outside hitter Amelia Walsh, outside hitter Kylee Beveridge and middle blocker Alex Hammeke.

“Khloe, Savana, Sienna have all improved over the summer, as well as Emma and Zoe,” Real pointed out.

The Bulldogs have a first-year coach in Stephanie Yosh, and she has four seniors on the team to provide leadership.

They include outside hitter Anya Oganian, outside hitter Lorin Azizian, outside hitter setter Reagan Shchur and setter Grace O’Connor

Five juniors dot the roster and they are outside hitter Lana Kang, libero Chloe Gallagher, defensive specialist Frankie Kim, middle hitter Madison Yosh and setter Eva Snyder.

There are a trio of sophomores on the team and they are opposite hitter Natalie Egiazarian, defensive specialist Ani Kivijian and middle Gabriella Jarra.

Two first-year players are on the team and they are outside hitter Emerson Chong and opposite hitter Samantha Yosh.

Yosh is trying to build something at Burbank, which went 9-26-2 and 1-7 in league for seventh place.

“Ultimately, I want the girls to have fun and grow as athletes,” she said. “Some of them have been through a lot with the high coaching turnover, so one of our top priorities as their coaches this season is to provide stability and consistency.”

Yosh knows it’s not going to be easy but she and her staff are ready for the role of getting the program on track.

“That way, they can focus on improving, competing, and getting wins. In the league, we expect to be competitive in every match and play with purpose and intent,” she added. “One of our long-term goals is to build a strong foundation for the program through accountability, respect, integrity, grit, and pride when wearing the Burbank jersey.”

Yosh also looks forward to the season.

“What I like about this team is its diversity. It’s not often that you have a varsity team with all four grade levels represented. Every girl on this team earned her spot through hard work and dedication, both at tryouts and in practice.” she stated. “I love that they support one another and communicate effectively to make immediate adjustments during games and practices.”

Yosh added: “They take Co-Coach Carmen [Camacho-Platas] seriously, respect her leadership, and have embraced her coaching style,” she continued. “I’m excited to see this group grow together, compete hard, and win this season.”

Sam Tozlian is Providence’s head man and is hopefully optimistic about the season despite carving out an 11-15 mark and 5-9 for fifth in the Prep League.

“This is a rebuilding year for us. Last season we graduated nearly all of our starters and the player who was poised to be one of our best players transferred to Chatsworth,” he offered. “That being said, we are moving to a league (Independence) where we are one of the favorites instead of being underdogs like we were every year in the Prep League. I expect to finish in the top two and finally make the playoffs.”

The Pioneers have three seniors and they are Giselle Pacheco, Cate Mejia and Isa Aves.

Nine players are juniors and include Sarah Swinhart, Natalia Avanesian, Kailey Ho, Gianna La Fontaine, Lori Sepillian, Zoey Barrows, Nasiyah Chapman, Sydney Forlano and Emily Steward.

Three are sophomores and include Sofia Foster, Melania Adjamian and Gigi Aves.

“Gigi is a setter and our captain and the best player,” Tozlian said. “This is her second season on varsity.”

Chapman is a transfer from Burroughs and is an outside hitter.

“She played for San Gabriel Elite’s Top 16 and under team last year and is going to be our primary finisher once she is cleared to play,” Tozlian noted.

Ho is also an outside hitter and was on the San Gabriel Elite Top 16 and under team.

“Kailey is entering her third year on varsity but this will be her first year playing outside hitter, but we have high expectations,” Tozlian said.