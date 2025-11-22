Girls Water Polo Preview: Burroughs, Burbank On Right Track

By Rick Assad

It seems the two local girls’ water polo teams, that is Burroughs High and Burbank, are going about getting better the right way and so far are on track.

Martin Ortega Jennison of the Bears and Mariano Galvez of the Bulldogs are trying to build something that will be sustainable.

Burroughs will be led by a number of key seniors and they include Derika Berenguer, Lauren Chaparro and Bonnie Kretzmann.

The other members of the team are Bella Matossian, Tyler Timman, Jazlynn Woods, Molly Gilmore, Gwendolyn Hager, Trinity Hager, Leah Hess, Jocelyn Rios, Althea Weichelt, Giovanna Martinez, June Baelly and Aniana Ad Vincula.

Last season the Bears were 13-13 in all matches and 7-3 in the Pacific League for third place.

Martin Ortega Jennison is the Burroughs head coach and is trying to build a complete program.

“We focus on individual development and with that the team gets better,” he said. “Our goals are to finish in the top four in the league and do well in the playoffs.”

Ortega Jennison, who also coaches at Occidental College, is eager to see how the season unfolds.

“We work with the starters but we also try to develop the nonstarters,” he said. “It’s working from the bottom and instead of top down.”

Ortega Jennison added: “I’m trying to teach more technical skills as a coach and trying to get them ready for club or college,” he said.

Burbank is looking forward to having a better season after going 5-12 in all matches and 3-6 in league contests a season ago and there is considerable leadership.

Mariano Galvez is Burbank’s head coach and feels that the upperclassmen are going to be a force.

“They work together very well,” he proclaimed. “I really think that we have the potential to be in the top four in league.”

They include but are not limited to senior Melanie Hayrapetian, goalie Angela Khachikyan, Ellen Ghukasyan and sophomore Stella Mehserdjian.

“Melanie has been in the program for four years and is strong, fast and an excellent shooter,” he said. “Stella is a softball player and she’s athletic and she can throw and she’s going to mature, and Angie is phenomenal with a 65 percent save rate.”

Other members of the team are Lina Tahmasian, Khloe Aghakhani, Laura Atshemyan, Tiffany Khudeta, Nicole Ebrahim, Claire Lee, Sophia Parseghian, Mathia Zaynadvand, Ani Zelveyan, Mira Touma, Genesis Urquizo, Manassanian Luang-Aram and backup goalie Mila Spanic.