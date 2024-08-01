Giving Season Begins in Burbank: Exciting Fall Fundraisers and Community Events

It may be the dog days of summer, but the Burbank community is already gearing up for an autumn season of giving and togetherness.

This fall, a variety of fundraisers and nonprofit events are set to take place, offering numerous opportunities for residents to support local causes and make a meaningful impact. From casino nights to film screenings to gala dinners, these events promise to bring people together in the spirit of philanthropy and community service.

Whether you’re looking to contribute time, money, or simply spread awareness, there’s a way for everyone to get involved and make a difference this autumn. Join us as we highlight some of the most anticipated events of the season and how you can participate in the giving spirit of fall.

Friday, September 13, 6 p.m. – Burbank YMCA 100th Birthday

Join the Burbank community at The Colony Theatre Company on North 3rd Street in Burbank, to commemorate this special milestone. It’s time to celebrate a century of community, health and wellness, and fun! The event includes a special presentation of live entertainment, delicious food, awards, and more. All are welcome and YMCA membership is not required. Tickets are $100 and can be bought HERE.

Saturday, September 21, 6 p.m. – Kids’ Community Dental Clinic’s Casino Paradise

Join Kids Community Dental Clinic for a casual night of fun games, food & drink, entertainment and more at Nickelodeon Studios. Dress is casual or tropical attire. Much of the event will take place under the stars, so dress accordingly. Tickets and sponsorships start at $125; learn more HERE.

Saturday, October 5 – Family Service Agency Presents Imagine A City

This year’s gala and auction promises to be an unforgettable night of dining, dancing, and philanthropy. The FSA Imagine a City Gala and Auction will take place at Nickelodeon Studios and aims to raise critical mental health awareness and resources in the Burbank community. Learn more HERE.

Thursday, October 10, 6 p.m. – Zonta Presents a Special Screening of “Scars Unseen” Documentary

The Zonta Club of Burbank Area invites everyone to The Colony Theatre for a special evening screening and Q&A with the director of the brand new documentary “Scars Unseen.” This inspiring film highlights three women who overcame domestic violence and are paying it forward. Amidst the pandemic’s surge in domestic violence, it focuses on their healing journeys, tools for resilience, and aims to de-stigmatize victimhood, encourage open dialogue, and change the conversation around abuse. The director, Meredith Yinger, and film subjects have been invited for a Q&A following the screening. Tickets are $10 and sponsorships are available; learn more HERE.

Wednesday, October 23, 11 a.m. – Burbank Chamber of Commerce State of the City Luncheon

The Burbank State of the City Luncheon is an annual event organized by the Burbank Chamber of Commerce, where city officials address the community about local developments and achievements. It takes place at the Burbank Airport Marriott. Tickets aren’t on sale as of the time of this writing, but check HERE for the latest.