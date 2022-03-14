Glendale Man Dies After Suffering Medical Emergency While Driving

A Glendale man died Friday evening after suffering a medical emergency while driving, striking a light pole.

Burbank Paramedics were dispatched to the traffic accident on Front Street, just north of the Magnolia Overpass on Friday, March 11 at 7:12 pm.

Upon arriving, police and paramedics found the driver, identified by Burbank Police as George Madoyan, a resident of Glendale, unconscious and still in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. They immediately performed life-saving aid but were not able to save the life of the man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Sgt. Brent Fekety of the Burbank Police Department, “At this time, neither drugs nor alcohol appear to have been a factor in the collision. Preliminary autopsy results indicate Mr. Madoyan died as a result of ischemic heart disease and atherosclerotic coronary artery disease. It is believed Mr. Madoyan experienced a medical emergency while driving, which caused him to crash into a light pole.”

Burbank Water and Power were called to the scene to repair the light pole.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to call the Burbank Police Department Traffic Bureau, at (818) 238-3100.