Go Green Screening Event: Unmasking the Plastic Crisis

The Burbank Recycle Center in partnership with the Sustainable Burbank Commission presents a screening of the comprehensive documentary, “Plastic Wars,” at the Buena Vista Branch Library on Wednesday, February 19th from 6:00-8:00PM.

The film from FRONTLINE and NPR, reveals how plastic makers for decades have publicly promoted recycling, despite privately expressing doubts that widespread plastic recycling would ever be economically viable. Click here to watch the Plastic Wars Trailer.

After the screening, there will be a panel discussion on the recycling realities of plastic and the recent efforts towards reducing its use. Speakers include Amy Hammes, Burbank Recycle Center, and Cheryl Auger, BAN Single-use Plastic.

REGISTER HERE: burbank.libnet.info/event/12463729