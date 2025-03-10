Golf Preview: Burbank, Burroughs, Providence Looking Strong Again

A year ago the Burbank and Burroughs boys’ golf teams did something few felt they could do and that was to hang with Arcadia High.



In five regular season league matches, Arcadia and Burbank each won twice and Burroughs was the victor in the other match.



In league finals the Apaches won by just four strokes over Burroughs at Brookside Golf Course No. 2.



This season figures to be a competitive one once again as both teams return top players even though there are a few players, led by Burroughs Adrian Abaoag, who have graduated. Abaoag is now at UC San Diego.



Burbank



The Bulldogs did lose a few solid players from graduation led by Zach Ducore, but juniors Mark Alba and Seiji Frye are a solid 1-2 punch who have continued to improve. Junior Harris McCormick also returns and should be in the top four. Senior Brigg Matildo is a top newcomer.



Burbank does have the benefit of being the league’s junior varsity champion a year ago. Burbank also defeated Burroughs for a second consecutive year to win the Burbank Cup, a head-to-head battle between the two teams.



Seniors Kyle Zalvin, Thomas Thornton, juniors Jonas Harmon and Noah Grigorian and sophomore Tristan Torossian are vying for the final varsity spots.



“We have lots of experience and several guys who have a chance to make an impact the varsity level,” coach Doug Grimshaw said. “We were disappointed with last year’s finish (as) we tied for second but lost the tie-breaker to Burroughs, so we didn’t qualify for CIF competition. We are hoping to finish second place or higher and compete in the postseason.”

Burroughs

The Bears had a strong young group behind Abaoag last year and that group is a year older now.

Sophomore Seth Malapote leads that group.

Juniors Korbin Capili and Tyler Jones and sophomore Dominic Lingad and seniors Marcelo Estrada and Elliot Figueroa.





Providence

The Pioneers have a veteran group and a young group and are hoping together that they can put together a fine season.

The veterans are led by seniors Preston Mamaril, Jared Cadua, Carter Dyson and junior Jack Downing.

The newcomers are freshmen Jake Koval, Luke Gershon, Paxton Rogers, Nicolas Halcon, Neal Wadia and Darren Avanesian.