Golf Season Should Be Very Competitive

The last few years the boys’ golf season has been competitive, but Burroughs has been the stronger of the two teams. With Burroughs losing four-year standout Lincoln Melcher to graduation and UCLA, the Bears still have some top talent. But depth will be a key and Burbank appears to have a closer group. Providence High will also try to qualify for the playoffs out of the very tough Prep League.

Burroughs

Junior Adriel Abaoag is one of the best players in the state. He will be joined by senior Emilio Huerta, who has had an outstanding career and will definitely be playing at the college level.

Freshman Ladon Ramos has been very impressive in the early going and figures to take the third spot and could be an elite player.

Tyler Jones and Corbin will push for the fourth and fifth spots with Ethan Varela not far behind.

Burbank

The Bulldogs don’t have the same front end power that Burroughs has, but the Bulldogs are deeper at the back end of their pack.

Senior Brenton Lewis looked very strong in the team’s scrimmage last week.

Juniors Zach Ducore and Aidan Clendenin are both solid varsity returners who will keep Burbank in contention for the Pacific League title. Senior Eli Diamond and junior Ryan Labus are also both returning varsity player. Junior Beckett Sandaas returns to the team after not playing last year. Mark Alba and Curtis Peters figure to round out the varsity squad.

Providence

The Pioneers have returners in senior Grant Ishkhanian and junior Matthew Tuico. Senior Michael McFarlane, sophomores Preston Mamaril, Gabriel Higgins and Alec Shar provide depth. Freshmen Ryan Woo, Jack Downing and Nathan Krueger give the Pioneers some new prospects.