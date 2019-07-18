Goodwill Southern California Opens Their Newest Store in Magnolia Park

Goodwill Southern California had a Grand Opening for their newest retail location in Burbank on the morning of Friday, June 28, 2019. Mayor Emily Gabel-Luddy and Vice Mayor Sharon Springer were in attendance for the ribbon-cutting to welcome the store to Burbank as well as representatives from the Los Angeles County Supervisor’s office, Senator Anthony Portantino’s office, and Assemblymember Laura Friedman’s office.

The first 100 shoppers in line received a $10 merchandise voucher and customers were invited to shop a wide selection of great values including 100 free items hidden throughout the store. “We are delighted to open our first store in the City of Burbank,” said Ray Tellez, Goodwill Southern California Vice President of Retail Operations. “We look forward to providing the Burbank community with additional employment opportunities as well as a great location for families to shop and find great deals!”

Goodwill SoCal is located in the heart of Magnolia Park, taking over the 10,035 square foot space that use to be occupied by the American Way Thrift store. With its fresh bold paint and colorful window signage, Goodwill has turned the building into a vibrant addition to the ever-growing merchant’s district of Magnolia Park and has already shown their commitment to the neighborhood by joining the Magnolia Park Merchants Association.

The Grand Opening aligned with Magnolia Park’s monthly Ladies and Gents Night Out event where over 30 food trucks line the boulevard and stores stay open for late-night shopping.

Goodwill SoCal expressed that they will be participating in the event that takes place on the last Friday of the month from January to October, and welcomed hundreds of guests into their store on June 28th.

Goodwill SoCal has more than 80 stores in its territory covering Los Angeles, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties. Ninety-five cents of every dollar generated from sales is dedicated to funding GSC’s mission to prepare and place individuals with disabilities and other vocational challenges in sustainable employment.

Visit Goodwill Southern California at 3226 W Magnolia Blvd. Burbank CA 91505.