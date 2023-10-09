Governor Newsom Vetos Two of Menjivar’s Bills

Senator Caroline Menjivar (D- Burbank) released the following statements in reaction to Governor Newsom vetoing SB 541- Youth Health Equity & Safety and SB 373- Address Protection.

Veto of SB 541 – Youth Health Equity & Safety

“Governor Newsom set us back in the fight for sexual health equity with the veto of SB 541- Youth Health Equity and Safety. This is a youth-led bill, and we need to meet high school students where they are to properly address the STI crisis in California. Statewide data indicates over half of all STIs are experienced among youth ages 15 – 24 years old. That age group is in school, which means we need to provide resources for them while in school. Further, CAPs in high schools do not increase sexual activity but can increase safe sex practices.

Let’s not be naïve about this equity issue, some high school students will choose to engage in sexual activity. It will continue to be the youth in rural areas and communities of color that are burdened by STIs. Governor Newsom stated this veto is based on funding, but California has extensive funding for STI prevention, community partners are ready and able to provide condoms to these programs in their service areas, and we spend millions of dollars on STI health care annually when prevention costs far less than treatment. I am committed to continuing the fight for sexual health equity for all Californians.”

Veto of SB 373 – Address Protection

“By vetoing SB 373 – Address Protection, Governor Newsom has disregarded the personal safety of those devoting their lives to serving the needs of Californians. Access to client records would not be inhibited by removing licensed professionals’ home addresses from the online database. Currently, most record requests are submitted digitally, and SB 373 had a provision for handling mail requests within 10 business days.

As care increasingly moves to telehealth, it is imperative that our state protects providers working from their homes, like my wife, who already has experienced unsafe behavior from her clients. As a social worker, I will continue to prioritize the safety and wellbeing of our licensed professionals.”