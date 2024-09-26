Governor Signs Senator Portantino’s Landmark Gun Storage Bill

Senate Bill 53, authored by Senator Anthony J. Portantino (D – Burbank), was signed into law by Governor Newsom. The bill expands on Senator Portantino’s earlier firearm safe storage efforts by expanding storage requirments to thwart gun violence, suicide, unintentional shootings, and theft in homes where a firearm is present.

Previously, Senator Portantino authored SB 172, which became law in 2019 and mandated gun storage and owner responsibility in homes with minors. SB 53 applies to all households with guns. Senator Portantino is a recognized gun sense leader and has been invited by the White House to participate in President Biden’s Safer States initiative, specifically to discuss his safe storage law. The Biden administration is modeling a national safe storage effort based on SB 172.

“Data shows that safe storage laws work and they are common sense public safety policy. I am grateful to Governor Newsom for signing the bill and to Attorney General Bonta for his collaboration,” stated Senator Portantino. “SB 53 will unequivocally save lives by ensuring that a firearm is stored in a manner that will prevent unintentional firearm injuries, protect Californians in the home, and deter violence in public. It also makes gun owners responsible if their gun falls into prohibited hands. Safe storage is proven to reduce firearm injuries and I’m pleased to be tightening and expanding California’s existing law.”

Death by firearm is the number one cause of death for children in the United States. States that have safe storage laws have seen a 78 percent drop in unintentional shootings committed by children compared to states that do not have safe storage laws in place. Additionally, firearms are the most lethal method used in suicide deaths, with a fatality rate of approximately 90%.

“Every day, eight children and teens are injured or killed due to family fire – a shooting that results from someone misusing an unsecured firearm from the home,” stated Tanya Schardt, Senior Counsel and Director of State and Federal Policy at Brady. “Safe storage is a proven, life-saving tactic that can stop these devastating tragedies before they happen. SB 53 will help enshrine this tactic in California, expanding safe storage laws, and changing the laws and culture of firearms. With firearm ownership growing, and approximately 7.5 million adults in America acquiring their first firearm between 2019 and 2021, this bill is absolutely pivotal. We at Brady want to thank Senator Portantino, and we applaud this common-sense step towards ending the gun violence epidemic.”

SB 53 requires a person who possesses a firearm in a residence to keep the firearm securely stored when the firearm is not being carried. A firearm is securely stored if it is locked by or disabled using a certified firearm safety device or a secure gun safe.