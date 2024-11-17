Green Lantern John Stewart Statue Unveiled at Burbank Empire Center

A monumental addition to Burbank’s growing collection of superhero landmarks was unveiled Thursday as Visit Burbank, in collaboration with DC and Warner Bros. Discovery, introduced a seven-and-a-half-foot tall, 600-pound bronze statue of Green Lantern John Stewart. The statue, located under Hangar 28 at the Burbank Empire Center, now joins Batman and Wonder Woman in representing iconic DC characters in the City.

The Green Lantern statue, funded by Visit Burbank, is designed to attract tourists and solidify Burbank’s reputation as the “Media Capital of the World.” Crafted by the American Fine Arts Foundry and Fabrication, the statue showcases the artistry of local artisans and draws inspiration from artwork by DC rising star Jamal Campbell.

Mr. Tony Garibian, Visit Burbank’s Board Chairman, speaks during the ceremonies of The Green Lantern Statue Unveiling at Hanger 28B (Photo by © Ross A Benson)

John Stewart, a pivotal figure in DC Comics, holds the distinction of being DC’s first modern Black superhero, introduced in Green Lantern #87 in October 1971. Created by writer Denny O’Neil and artist Neal Adams, the character gained widespread acclaim for his appearances in Justice League and Justice League Unlimited, inspiring a new generation of fans.

The unveiling ceremony featured remarks from Visit Burbank Board Chair Tony Garibian, Burbank Vice Mayor Nikki Perez, and DC’s President, Publisher, and Chief Creative Officer, Jim Lee. Each emphasized the cultural significance of the statue and its role in celebrating Burbank’s legacy as a hub for media and entertainment.

Visitors can now marvel at the Green Lantern statue and snap selfies alongside the bronze likeness of the legendary hero. To learn more about Visit Burbank’s initiatives to promote tourism and engage with the community, visit VisitBurbank.com.

