Grin Garden Hosts Patient Appreciation Ice Cream Social

On Thursday, August 11th, Grin Garden Kids Ortho & Dental held their first annual Patient Appreciation Ice Cream Social event to give back to their patients and thank them for being a part of their practice. The event was held from 2-4PM and Grin Garden paid for ice cream at the SimplyTwisted dessert truck for all guests, which was a nice relief during the 96 degree weather. About 115 ice creams were given out at the truck making for a nice turn out for their first appreciation event.

Photo Courtesy of Grin Garden

Dr. Ivy Avanessian Fua was out greeting guests and patients and helping her staff pass out goodies to all those in attendance. “We wanted to host something fun before school starts,” said Dr. Ivy. “We recently got our office shirts printed and it was a fun way to hand them out to our patients. We also gave out some school supplies, toothbrushes, seeds for planting, sunglasses and sugar free lollipops!” A raffle was also held where winners won Amazon and Starbucks gifts cards.

Photo by Ashley Erikson

Grin Garden recently launched their New Patient, New Tree Program where they have collaborated with the One Tree Planted organization. For every new patient signing up at their office they will have a tree planted in California in an effort to increase and protect the biodiversity of our state’s ecosystems. “We’re so excited about this new program!” exclaimed Dr. Ivy.

On top of their new patient program, Grin Garden is also running a promotion on custom made sports mouthguards now that school has begin to prevent oral trauma. For more information you can call their office at 818-846-1733.