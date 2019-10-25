Ground Broken on New Bikeway Project

Officials broke ground on what is called the Burbank Channel Bikeway Project on Wednesday afternoon in what will be a 0.79-mile off-street bike and pedestrian path that will be located directly adjacent to the Burbank Western Channel.

Starting at the Downtown Burbank Metrolink station, the channel will be 12 feet wide and run 0.79 of a mile to Alameda Avenue.

This is one of the last links that will create a bike path that starts in Chatsworth and runs all the way to Long Beach, about a 50-mile distance. Improvements at the Channel Bikeway close an important gap that will allow cyclists to seamlessly travel from Downtown Los Angeles in a separate and protected off-street facility.

A release says the Project is the result of a 2009 Metro Call for Projects grant, and Urban Greening for Sustainable Communities Program grant that was awarded in 2012, as well as the new award of Measure M Multi-Year Subregional Program funding.