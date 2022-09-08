Group Creates City Council Candidate Trading Cards

A new spin to an old staple.

The Burbank Young Professionals are trying to drum up interest if the City Council race by creating trading cards of the five candidates for the public to collect, featuring candidate bios.

Each card features questions such as their platform, reason for running, a word to describe them, and their favorite restaurant.

If you would like to download the cards, visit http://www.burbankyp.com/citycouncilcandidatecards

The Burbank Young Professionals will also hold a candidate forum on October 6. The election is on November 8.