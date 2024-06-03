Hair Stylists and Makeup Artists from IATSE Local Union 706 to Hold Craft Fair June 9

Over 40 vendors will be selling their wares this Sunday, June 9, 2024 at the Hair Stylists and Makeup Guild Artists Co-Op Garage/Craft Sale. They’ll be joined by food trucks, face painters, cosplayers, and “Mandalorian” actor Brendan Wayne.

Local hair and makeup artists created the co-op when the writers’ strike started in 2020, leaving so many out of work. The event’s purpose is for those without work to earn money for life necessities such as food, rent, and gas in one of America’s most expenses cities. Even with the strike over, work is scarce and many people have not picked up jobs like they previously did before the strike.

“We in Local 706 are all artists by definition, and we have much more to offer than just hair and makeup,” said event co-founder Maria Sandoval. “Everyone has stepped up their side hustle to make ends meet. This fair is a great way to showcase and sell our wares,” added Sandoval who sells her custom belt buckles and original artwork.

The June 9th event is not the first event to support the union. Co-founder Amy Sparks and Sandoval came up with the idea during COVID when the entertainment industry had shut down. This event will be their fifth one and will be held at 2420 W Olive Ave from 11:00am to 5:00pm. The sale is free to attend and open to the public.

“These events keep the bond between artists that can be lost during rough times,” said Sparks who sells her candied jalapeños. “This is about solidarity and making sure people are OK.” Over 40 vendors will be joining Sparks and Sandoval, including 25 new vendors from their previous events.

The co-op garage sale will include crafts, original artwork, jewelry, vintage clothing, face painting, photo ops, cosplayers, autographed items raffled off, food trucks, and more. All proceeds from the raffle will go to Member2Member which helps the IATSE Local 706 Makeup Artists and Hair Stylists Guild members to pay their union dues.

What: Hair Stylists and Makeup Artists Co-Op Garage Sale

When: June 9, 11:00am- 5:00pm

Where: 2420 W. Olive Ave. Burbank

Cost: Free