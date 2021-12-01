Hanukah is celebrated with the lighting of the Menorah along AMC Walkway

A group of locals gathered at the AMC Walkway in Downtown Burbank on Tuesday, Nov. 30, to celebrate the third night of Hanukkah with a ceremony led by Rabbi Shmuly Kornfield of the Chabad of Burbank.

(Photo by © Ross A Benson)

Candles of a large menorah were lit by attendees, which was followed by traditional Hebrew hymns and Hanukkah songs being sung by the crowd.

Burbank Vice Mayor Jess Talamantes, Burbank City Councilmembers Sharon Springer, Nick Schultz, and Konstantine Anthony, Assemblymember Laura Friedman, and State Senator Anthony Portantino were in attendance for the event.

To finish the festivities, young children were given balloon animals as visitors socialized while eating latkes and jelly-filled donuts.

At the celebration, Rabbi Shmuly Kornfield explained the significance of publicly recognizing the eight-day Festival of Lights holiday.

“We all have a bright spark inside of us,” Kornfield said. “Hanukkah reminds us that we need to share that light with our families, with our workplace, with the people around us. That’s why we bring the menorah to a public setting because we want to shine that light and we want to inspire and encourage everyone to share their light with the world.”