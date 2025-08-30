Hart Football Still Dominant Over Burroughs

Bears no match for Hawks in battle of former Foothill League rivals.

The Indian mascots have changed for both schools, but Hart has remained a top school in football. Burroughs has had its ups and downs in recent years, but it was not to be Friday night.

Hart, which is now known as the Hawks, was very impressive with a 49-0 win over the Bears at College of the Canyons.

“They are a good football team. You can’t make the mistakes we made and expect to have any success. They take advantage of things. They are well coached. I have to give them credit,” Burroughs coach Jose Calzadilla said. “I don’t think our guys stopped playing. Nobody gave up. They just made mistakes and we can fix those things.”



In keeping with tradition, Hart, which has produced a number of top college and pro quarterbacks over the years, was very strong in passing the ball.

Quarterback Jacob Paisano completed 15 of 20 passes for 202 yards and five touchdowns.

Burroughs (0-1) was intercepted three times and the Bears also fumbled a kickoff, resulting in Hart being able to take over in the red zone already up by a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter.

Hart junior Matix Frithsmith was solid on the ground and in the air with 14 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown. He also had nine receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown.

Hart sophomore Silas Tucker had three touchdown receptions.

Fujita Sho had 52 yards rushing for Burroughs. Carson Shrode had 33 yards rushing for the Bears.

Burroughs will host Santa Monica next Friday night at Memorial Field. Santa Monica fell 42-0 to Laguna Beach on Friday.