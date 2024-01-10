Hearing Rescheduled for Suspect in Triple Fatality Accident

On January 9, a hearing had been scheduled for the adult charged in the triple vehicular homicide, Hamlet Arseni Aghajanyan, 19 years old, when he was arrested and who has remained in jail since. The hearing, however, has been rescheduled for March 13 in Downtown Los Angeles Superior Court.

Burbank Police Sgt. Stephen Turner reported that “The current ‘last day for trial’ is approximately May 8, 2024; however, that ‘last day’ date could change depending on case developments or counsel trial schedule”.

Sgt. Turner also reported that the juvenile court case status is unknown for the defendant, who was also charged for his part in the triple fatalities. He was reportedly two months from his 18th birthday, however its controversial and often criticized policy of Los Angeles District Attorney, George Gascon, to not prosecute minors in adult court.