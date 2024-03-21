Help JBHS Students Help Other BUSD Students With Prom Attire Donations

Spring is a great time to clean out those closets and bring your prom attire donations to help our JBHS SkillsUSA students succeed in creating an event meant to create equity and inspire cultural awareness!

We are accepting gently worn prom attire for our SkillsUSA Charter community event, Dress Up to Donate! Our community drop-off event is this coming Monday, March 25th, in front of the school. from 3:00 pm-4:30 pm

Of course, drop-offs within JBHS can take place anytime between now and March 28th! Items can be dropped off at Mrs. Macias’s room 4111 or Mrs. Clark’s room 2113.

Students will be able to come to JBHS and Shop for free in room 2114 (the photo studio at JBHS) from the selection of donations we receive during this drive! This event will take place on Saturday, March 30, from 10am-2:00pm! The event will be a first come first serve basis. This event will be open to Burbank students from Burbank HS, JBHS and Monterrey HS. We look forward to providing a positive prom shopping experience for all!

Please feel free to share this with friends and family! The more students we can help the better!

Thank you for supporting the BUSD Career Tech Ed programs through your donations to our SkillsUSA Chapter!