Here is the Class of 2024

These local athletes will continue their athletic careers beyond high school.

The class of 2024 is out the door and ready for the world ahead. While many leave sports once and for all, others will continue to compete at the collegeiate level.

The following are local students from Burbank, who will continue their athletic careers beyond high school.

Burroughs

Golfer Adriel Abaoag, who shot an 11-under-par 60 at DeBell Golf Course as a freshman, will continue his career at UC San Diego.



From the baseball team, Nate Chapman will continue his career at Pacific University in Oregon.

Teammate William Armes signed with Hougton University of New York. Aienas Pichardo will continue his baseball career at Lawrence University in Wisconsin.



From the softball team, Emerson Coblentz will continue her career at the University of Hawaii.

Burroughs pitcher Emerson Coblentz is headed to the University of Hawaii (Photo by Rick Assad)



From the cheer squad, Natalie Kesaryan will continue at Cal State Northridge. Marianna Perez will continue her career at Hope International University.



Swimmer Ryan Lee will compete at Johns Hopkins University.

Football player Ryan Hernandez will move on to compete at Benedictine College in Kansas.

Quarterback Chris Kulikov and receiver Jake Scozzola are both going to play at Sierra College in Rocklin, near Sacramento.

Ethan Hubbell will continue playing at Pasadena City College. Noah Frenkie will continue at LA Valley College.



Burbank



Softball player Belinda Lujano will continue her career at Cal State San Bernardino.

Providence



The Pioneers will be well represented at the next level in softball on the East Coast as a number of players will continue their respective careers.



Belen Benito will play at American International College in Massachusetts. Breanna Pelaez will continue her career at Bridgeport University in Connecticut.

Malia Rode will play softball at Sarah Lawrence College in New York.

Olyvia Rutter will play at New York University.

Grace Workman will stay closer to home as she will attend Westcliff University in Irvine and also play softball.



Julianna Encinas will continue her golf career at Occidental College.



Lia Krumian will continue her basketball careet at Emmanuel College in Massachusetts.

Dillon Yell



Distance runner Dillon Yell will continue his career at the University of Puget Sound in Washington.

Notre Dame

Christian Castro will continue his swimming career at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.



Village Christian

The Sun Valley-based Christian school that always has a large number of students from Burbank will send two locals into college sports.



Softball player Bree Brennan will continue her career at Missouri University of Science and Technology.



Baseball player Winston Peterson of Toluca Lake will continue his career at Pepperdine.