Here is the Class of 2026

Local athletes will move on to colleges all over the country to continue their education and athletic careers.

Every year a number of local student athletes graduate and move to colleges to continue their respective careers.

The good news is that the number of them doing so is only getting larger as many are using technology to find scholarships at schools across the country.

Here is a look at where our local athletes will be attending next year.

Burroughs

From the girls’ volleyball team, Pacific League Player of the Year, Khloe Pavia will continue at UC Santa Cruz. Izabela Hanson will play at Mission College and Savana Lay, a first-team all league pick, will play at College of the Canyons.

From the baseball team, Mason Fournier will play at Cal Poly Pomona. Pacific League Player of the Year Devin Whittekiend will play in Division 1 at Coppin State University in Maryland. Jack Smith, a first team all leaguer, will play at La Verne University. Logan Drossin will continue at Pierce College. Nathan Bartolo is moving on to Glendale Community College. Thomas Martin is undecided, but will also move on to a local community college.

From the Burroughs boys volleyball team, Marco Santiago-Dorn, a first-team all-league pick, will play at Lasell University in Massachusetts. Devon Romo, an honorable mention all-league pick in volleyball will play at Thiel College in Pennsylvania.

Nathan Marca will continue his running career in San Diego.

Distance runner Nathan Marca, a first team all-league selection, will continue his cross country and track and field career at San Diego Mesa Community College.

Burbank

From the football team, receiver Exodus Freeman will attend Benedictine College in Kansas. Fellow receiver Chase Myles will play at Mt. Marty in South Dakota. Kicker Ryan Mendoza will play at William Wood University in Missouri.

Chase Harris, who qualified for the CIF Master’s Meet in the discus, will continue her career at Howard University in Washington D.C.

Golfer Seiji Frye will continue his career at the University of Redlands.

Diver Aeryn Wickersheim will continue her career at the Virginia Military Academy.

Wrestler Jaden De La Rosa is deciding between Cal Poly Humboldt, Meno College and Colorado Mesa University.

Providence

The Pioneers have eight graduating seniors who will continue their athletic careers.

From the baseball team, Kiran Kostecka will play at St. Martin’s University in Washington. Asa Langlois will play baseball at Beloit College in Wisconsin and Luc Rode at Santa Barbara Community College.

From the boys’ basketball team, Griffin Berschneider will play at Occidental College and Riley Murphy will continue at Glendale Community College.

Softball player Ariana Benito will continue her career at Defiance College in Ohio.

Maggie Clark Zavala will continue her track and field career at UC Santa Cruz.

Soccer player Sean Banashek will continue his career at Santa Monica Community College.

Notre Dame

The Sherman Oaks-based school once again has a few locals who will be continuing their athletic careers. Catcher Jacob Madrid will play baseball at the University of Oregon. Sprinter Taylor Martinez will continue her track career at UC Santa Barbara. Daniel Slaughter, who previously attended Burbank High and qualified for the state meet in the 110 high hurdles, will move on to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

Village Christian

Two local Crusaders will move on to play sports in college. Jemma Learned will play lacrosse at Rockhurst University in Missouri. Nathan Peraza will play lacrosse at Keiser University in Florida.