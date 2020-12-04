Heroes & Helpers Holiday Gift & Food Drive

On December 9, 2020, the Burbank Police Department will team-up with Target and the Boys and Girls Club for the “Heroes and Helpers” holiday gift and food drive. This year has been especially difficult, and Burbank Police are excited to announce that 30 children have been chosen to receive $150 gift cards, courtesy of Target. The children were selected based on their family’s financial income and need.

As a result of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s event will not be held at Target for the traditional in-person shopping experience. Instead, Burbank Police will distribute the gift cards in a drive-through pattern to the rear of the Burbank Police Station. Families will arrive based on a pre-determined appointment time, between the hours of 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM. The event will be “contactless,” as recipients will be required to remain in their vehicles at all times.

The “Heroes and Helpers” event was first launched in December of 1990. Since then, the Burbank Police Department has proudly participated each year as part of its commitment to the community and helping those who are less fortunate.

Inadditiontothegift cards, families will be provided with holiday gift and food baskets, sponsored by The Kiwanis Club of Burbank, Noon Rotary Club of Burbank, Costco Wholesale, and The Baked Bear in Burbank. The goal of the “Heroes and Helpers” event is to provide children with a friendly holiday experience they won’t soon forget, while building stronger community partnerships with law enforcement.