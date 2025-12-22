Hess Tabs Damian Skinner to Serve as Public Works Director

Burbank City Manager Justin Hess has selected Interim Public Works Director Damian Skinner to serve as the City’s next Public Works Director.

Damian Skinner, Public Works Director

Skinner began his tenure with Burbank Public Works in March 2024, bringing with him more than 25 years of municipal public works leadership. Before joining Burbank, he spent over a decade with the City of Culver City, advancing through several key operational and management roles. He later served with the City of Mountain View as Assistant Public Works Director, overseeing a broad portfolio that included Fleet and Facilities, Solid Waste, Transportation, Real Property, and Administrative Services. In these positions, Skinner led major capital projects, modernized service delivery systems, strengthened long-term asset management programs, and guided organizational transitions in fast-growing communities.

In Burbank, Skinner has played an essential role in the Department’s Fleet and Building Division, helping deliver high-profile projects such as the Metrolink elevator renovation and the restoration of the historic City Hall fountain. Since stepping into the Interim Public Works Director role in September, he has provided steady departmental leadership while supporting the City’s infrastructure, sustainability programs, and capital improvement priorities.

“I am honored to continue serving Burbank as Public Works Director,” said Damian Skinner. “Public Works touches every City department and every resident. I look forward to advancing the projects, services, and long-term planning efforts that keep Burbank moving forward.”

“Damian’s extensive experience in multiple major California cities, combined with his leadership here in Burbank, makes him exceptionally qualified for this role,” said City Manager Justin Hess. “His operational expertise, strategic mindset, and commitment to community service will ensure a strong future for our Public Works Department.”