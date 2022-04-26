Hidden Gem: Miracle Bakery Shines With Breakfast, Lunch, Cakes And Baked Goods

Tucked off San Fernando Boulevard near McCambridge Park, Miracle Bakery has grown into its own since opening nearly five years ago in a little strip mall on the south side of the street. The restaurant and bakery offers daily a robust selection of American and Latine breakfast and lunch items, whole cakes and fresh baked pastries.

The light and bright restaurant serves coffee and flavored lattes, fresh squeezed orange juice and lemonade, and some bottled drinks. In addition to a few cafe tables inside, Miracle Bakery also provides a large outdoor seating area.

Most recently, we’ve enjoyed the breakfast burrito, chilaquiles, breakfast quesadilla and the a la Mexicana scramble. We also found the carne asada torta, the tacos and the fried chicken sandwich extremely well made.

We ordered the breakfast burrito con papas, substituting the potatoes for rice, and found the combination with eggs, refried beans, onions, bell pepper, cheddar cheese and bacon to be perfectly made.

The chilaquiles were very good as presented for a lighter meal. We like to add another egg and extra salsa or order them loaded (adding pinto beans, avocado and meat) for a heartier plate.

The a la Mexicana scramble, made with three eggs, tomatoes, onions and green bell pepper and served with rice, refried beans and corn tortillas, tasted very fresh and was satisfying. The breakfast quesadilla of eggs, bacon, mozzarella, onion and cilantro, with added avocado, was also extremely fresh and tasty.

Miracle Bakery lists a number of Latine and American breakfast items, including waffles, french toast, breakfast sandwiches, omelettes, chile rellenos, chicken enchiladas and huevos rancheros. The lunch menu offers a fried chicken sandwich, chicken basket, shrimp plate, taco salad, burritos, tacos, tortas and more. Both menus are available throughout the day.

The carne asada torta was very enjoyable, combining the meat with lettuce, tomato, refried beans, mozzarella cheese, mayo, avocado, onions, cilantro and jalapenos. Tortas are all served with a side of Takis.

The tacos we tried – asada, chicken tinga and grilled shrimp – were excellent. Miracle Bakery’s asada is prepared in the traditional Mexican style. The accompanying red salsa provided a nice fire with just a few drops added per bite. They also offer barbacoa (shredded beef) and al pastor tacos.

Miracle Bakery’s fried chicken sandwich is one of the best we’ve ever had. We enjoyed their take, nestling beautifully fried chicken breast, chipotle mayo, pickles and coleslaw inside toasted challah bread and garnished with pickled banana peppers. The accompanying shoestring french fries were perfectly seasoned.

The pastries we’ve tried have also been terrific. The current seasonal scone, strawberry hibiscus, is delicious, as is the freshly made chocolate chip cookies and blueberry muffins. We’ve also tried the vegan, gluten-free lavender donut and it’s very good.

In fact, Miracle Bakery offers a number of gluten-free and/or vegan pastries and plates, providing a wide range of options for diners. Pastries are made fresh daily.

Although Miracle Bakery is a recent discovery for us, we plan to return again and again to work our way through their breakfast and lunch menus, along with sampling more of their creative pastries.

Clean and tidy, with friendly staff and absolutely delicious coffees and food, Miracle Bakery earns a Tops In Town. This hidden gem of a restaurant is a great spot for breakfast, lunch, coffee, pastry and beautifully made cakes.

Restaurant Info: Miracle Bakery is located at 1529 N. San Fernando Boulevard, Burbank, CA 91504. 818-561-4883. Miracle Bakery is open Sunday and Monday 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Tuesday through Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.



Miracle Bakery receives: Tops In Town



myBurbank Ratings:

Tops In Town (Outstanding)

On The Marquee (Really Good)

Could Use A Rewrite (Average or Slightly Below)

Don’t Quit Your Day Job (Poor)