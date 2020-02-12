Hidden Jewels Art Exhibit Highlights Burbank Artists

Local Burbank artists are featured in the Hidden Jewels art show running through February 27 at the Betsy Leuke Creative Arts Center. Supported by the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission, the opening reception was held on Friday, February 7.

“The Burbank Cultural Arts Commission was very proud of the quality and diversity of art on display at our Hidden Jewels art exhibit,” said Monica Groves, Chair of the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission. “With nearly 200 people in attendance at the opening reception, we were very pleased with the level of community engagement as our goal was to really uncover the hidden jewels on the art scene in Burbank.”

“The pieces submitted spanned from woodwork to ceramics and photography to oil paintings; ensuring that many mediums of visual art was represented in our first gallery exhibit and we look forward to continuing this highly successful program in 2021,” Groves added.

“It was a truly special evening and a lot of fun to see so many people in our community come together to appreciate exceptional art and the artists who created it,” commented Suzanne Weerts, a member of the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission. “I hope people take the time to stop by the Betsy Leuke Creative Art Center over the next few weeks to see this fantastic show themselves, and maybe even take home an original piece by a local artist.”

The show features 69 pieces by 45 different artists, 30 of whom are from Burbank, explained Weerts. Kathi Flood, an art educator for 30 years who specialized in drawing and murals, judged the show.

First place went to Mina Ferrante for her oil on canvas piece, “Sisters.” Steve Seifert received second place for his acrylic on canvas, “Hollywood Panorama.” A Creative Arts Center teacher, Anna Zinsmeister, was awarded third place for “Parents,” a woven textile piece.

Those attending the opening night reception voted on the People’s Choice Award, which ultimately went to Creative Arts Center ceramic teacher Michael Hirsch for “Circle Gets the Square.”

The Betsy Leuke Creative Arts Center is located in Olive Park at 1100 W. Clark Avenue in Burbank. The gallery hours are Monday through Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The Center is closed on Sundays.